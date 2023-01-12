Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie's Bail Request Denied After Guilty Verdicts of Fraud and Tax Evasion

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' couple are scheduled to head to prison as their bail request has been turned down after they were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion.

AceShowbiz - Todd and Julie Chrisley are going to federal prison after having their bail request denied. After found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy in June, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars are due to start their prison sentences - of 12 and seven years respectively - while they wait for the verdict of an appeal, and will have to go behind bars at separate prisons more than two hours apart on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Julie - who married Todd Chrisley in 1996 and has Chase, 26, Savannah 24, and 16-year-old Grayson with him, whilst he also has Lindsie, 32, and Kyle, 30, from his first marriage - will be detained at the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna while her husband will stay at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Defence attorney Paul Cambria told PEOPLE, "A camp is still confinement, but it is the best place to be. They're almost like a college dormitory situation. There's usually no fences or barbed wire, or things like that. There's obviously monitors and cameras and so on, but it is a fairly relaxed atmosphere."

According to the outlet, the reality stars had their motion for bail pending appeal on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 while the courts also denied their request to extend their surrender date by three weeks.

The news comes just days after Todd explained that he and his wife were forbidden to talk about the case in any further detail because of legal developments.

They said, "We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been - however they do it - I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday. Our attorneys noticed the courts that they were appealing this. So we're not allowed to discuss it, so don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot."

