 

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean Confirmed to Headline Coachella 2023


The headlining acts will be joined by other musical guests such as Burna Boy, Charli XCX, and Calvin Harris at the upcoming world-famous music festivity in Indio, California.

  Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean are confirmed to headline the Coachella festival. Promoters of the event have broken the news that Bad Bunny and the South Korean girl group - which includes members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa - will be among the headline acts at the world-famous event in Indio, California in April.

As one of the world's most popular artists, Bad Bunny earned as much as $435.38 million from his "World's Hottest Tour" in 2022. The 28-year-old rap star actually broke the previous record, which was set by Ed Sheeran for his "Divide" tour in 2018 when he earned $432.3 million.

Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Ocasio - also became the most streamed artist on Spotify for the third year in a row. In 2022 alone, his music was actually streamed more than 18.5 billion times.

Meanwhile, Frank was actually due to perform at Coachella in 2020. However, the event was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and he's been forced to wait until now to appear at the festival.

Elsewhere, other big-name acts who will perform at the event include Gorillaz, Rosalia, Bjork, Blondie, Burna Boy, Charli XCX, and Calvin Harris.

Alongside an image of the list of artists, the official Twitter account of Coachella read, "Ugh was stuck in drafts. Register now for access to passes at https://coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2 (sic)."

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the event returned last year when the likes of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia performed. Organisers of the 2023 edition have confirmed that it will be staged over two weekends, starting on April 14.

