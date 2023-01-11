 

King Charles Considers Coronation Invitation to Be His 'Olive Branch' to Prince Harry

A so-called royal expert thinks that 'the ball's going to be in the Sussex's court' when it comes to reconciliation with the royal family despite the Duke's claim otherwise.

  Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - King Charles allegedly plans to invite Prince Harry to his coronation as an "olive branch." The 74-year-old king is scheduled to be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey in London in May, and royal expert Katie Nicholl thinks Harry - who has been openly critical of his father in his new memoir - will receive an invite for the landmark occasion.

"I'm not sure the reports about harry being dis-invited from the coronation are accurate. My sources close to the king say that he will be extending that olive branch and that he will be inviting Meghan and Harry to the coronation," Katie told Entertainment Tonight.

The expert also insisted that Harry, 38, won't have to kneel before the king even if he does attend the coronation. She explained, "The plans for the coronation are being revised and updated and one of the king's wishes is that Royal Dukes will not be made to kneel as they were in the former ceremony. That means that Harry will not have to kneel in front of his father. But this is assuming that Harry is going to be at the coronation."

  Editors' Pick

Katie believes the king is determined to reconcile with his youngest son. However, she also thinks "the ball's going to be in the Sussex's court." She said, "It is his son after all, and the king really does want a reconciliation in the long term."

"But it was interesting hearing Harry saying that the ball is in the royal family's court. I think actually, when it comes to the coronation, the ball's going to be in the Sussex's court, because I think there will be an invitation from the king."

"I think he wants to be magnanimous, I think he wants to take a leaf out of the queen's book. I think he ultimately wants to heal the rift and wants his son at his coronation, so I think they will be invited."

