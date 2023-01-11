 

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple
Instagram
Celebrity

According to Say Cheese, the Baton Rouge rapper gets lesbian couple Sevyn Buffins and Princess Annie pregnant after having threesomes with them, but he has yet to address the report.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fredo Bang has embarked on a fatherhood journey. The "Trust Issues" rapper announced that he's now a "daddy" after he allegedly welcomed a child with a famous lesbian couple.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, January 9, the emcee shared two photos of himself cradling a baby wrapped in a green blanket as he sat in front of a Christmas tree. The musician also added a picture of him posing with the tot and one baby girl.

It was unclear whether the toddler is Fredo's child. In the accompaniment of the post, he gushed, "Verified I'm a Daddy," adding a smiling and one red heart emojis.

  Editors' Pick

Many have since left congratulatory comments in Fredo's post. One in particular was New Yor-born drill rapper CJ, who exclaimed, "CONGRATS MY DAWG WELCOME 2 FATHERHOOD." Civil rights activist Gary Chambers Jr. raved, "Congrats and blessings on their life."

The children that Fredo is posing with belong to Sevyn Buffins and Princess Annie, a popular Instagram influencer lesbian couple. The two bloggers and fitness influencers refer to both children as "theirs." They also call themselves the children's "mommy."

According to Say Cheese, Fredo got both Sevyn and Princess pregnant after having threesomes with them. The hip-hop artist, however, has yet to address the report.

As for Sevyn, she confirmed that she "got a man" already despite marrying Princess. When a fan commented, "I wanna be y'all husband lol," Sevyn responded, "we already got a man."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean Confirmed to Headline Coachella 2023

Boosie Badazz Asks Diddy and Yung Miami to Star in Music Video for His New Song Named After Them
Related Posts
Fredo Bang Laughs Off Asian Doll's Claims He Paid $35K to Have Sex With Jada Kingdom

Fredo Bang Laughs Off Asian Doll's Claims He Paid $35K to Have Sex With Jada Kingdom

Fredo Bang Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Miami Prison

Fredo Bang Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Miami Prison

Rapper Fredo Bang Busted in Miami on Louisiana Warrant Ahead of Rolling Loud Festival

Rapper Fredo Bang Busted in Miami on Louisiana Warrant Ahead of Rolling Loud Festival

Fredo Bang Asks Cardi B Out on a Date After She Filed for Divorce

Fredo Bang Asks Cardi B Out on a Date After She Filed for Divorce

Latest News
Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean Confirmed to Headline Coachella 2023
  • Jan 11, 2023

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean Confirmed to Headline Coachella 2023

Donell Jones Escapes Injury in Car Accident After Falling Asleep While Driving
  • Jan 11, 2023

Donell Jones Escapes Injury in Car Accident After Falling Asleep While Driving

King Charles Considers Coronation Invitation to Be His 'Olive Branch' to Prince Harry
  • Jan 11, 2023

King Charles Considers Coronation Invitation to Be His 'Olive Branch' to Prince Harry

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life
  • Jan 11, 2023

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Boosie Badazz Asks Diddy and Yung Miami to Star in Music Video for His New Song Named After Them
  • Jan 11, 2023

Boosie Badazz Asks Diddy and Yung Miami to Star in Music Video for His New Song Named After Them

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Detail His Military Experience in Afghanistan
  • Jan 11, 2023

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Detail His Military Experience in Afghanistan

Most Read
Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Divorcing Playboy Model Wife Over Cheating Allegation
Celebrity

Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Divorcing Playboy Model Wife Over Cheating Allegation

Kanye West Spotted Attending Church After Reportedly 'Missing'

Kanye West Spotted Attending Church After Reportedly 'Missing'

Candace Owens Dubs Meghan Markle 'Dangerous,' Believes Prince Harry 'Has Gone Mad'

Candace Owens Dubs Meghan Markle 'Dangerous,' Believes Prince Harry 'Has Gone Mad'

Madonna Gets Mixed Reactions Over Video of Her Dancing 'Under the Full Moon' With Her Kids in Africa

Madonna Gets Mixed Reactions Over Video of Her Dancing 'Under the Full Moon' With Her Kids in Africa

Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

Prince Harry Admits to Feeling 'Terrified' Over His Future Amid Family Tension

Prince Harry Admits to Feeling 'Terrified' Over His Future Amid Family Tension

Charlie Puth Reacts to His Alleged Nudes Leak

Charlie Puth Reacts to His Alleged Nudes Leak

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Appear to Confirm Dating Rumors With Public Sweet Kisses

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Appear to Confirm Dating Rumors With Public Sweet Kisses

French Montana Blamed by Police for Miami Gardens Shooting as He's Seen Hiding at KFC

French Montana Blamed by Police for Miami Gardens Shooting as He's Seen Hiding at KFC