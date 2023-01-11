Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple

Instagram Celebrity

Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fredo Bang has embarked on a fatherhood journey. The "Trust Issues" rapper announced that he's now a "daddy" after he allegedly welcomed a child with a famous lesbian couple.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, January 9, the emcee shared two photos of himself cradling a baby wrapped in a green blanket as he sat in front of a Christmas tree. The musician also added a picture of him posing with the tot and one baby girl.

It was unclear whether the toddler is Fredo's child. In the accompaniment of the post, he gushed, "Verified I'm a Daddy," adding a smiling and one red heart emojis.

Many have since left congratulatory comments in Fredo's post. One in particular was New Yor-born drill rapper CJ, who exclaimed, "CONGRATS MY DAWG WELCOME 2 FATHERHOOD." Civil rights activist Gary Chambers Jr. raved, "Congrats and blessings on their life."

The children that Fredo is posing with belong to Sevyn Buffins and Princess Annie, a popular Instagram influencer lesbian couple. The two bloggers and fitness influencers refer to both children as "theirs." They also call themselves the children's "mommy."

According to Say Cheese, Fredo got both Sevyn and Princess pregnant after having threesomes with them. The hip-hop artist, however, has yet to address the report.

As for Sevyn, she confirmed that she "got a man" already despite marrying Princess. When a fan commented, "I wanna be y'all husband lol," Sevyn responded, "we already got a man."

