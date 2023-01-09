Alec Baldwin Trolled After Wife Hilaria Hits 1M Instagram Followers Following His Plea

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

Internet users clown the 'Saturday Night Live' alum for the milestone after he begs his fans to follow his yoga instructor wife on the photo-sharing app as a gift for her 39th birthday.

AceShowbiz - While Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are celebrating the latter's milestone on Instagram, fans aren't too thrilled. Instead, some Internet users were trolling the pair after the yoga instructor reached one million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

The "Rust" actor was criticized for begging fans to follow his wife on the app for her 39th birthday on Friday, January 6. A troll wrote underneath Alec's post, "One million followers is what's important on a birthday?? Give me a break." One other questioned, "Is that really important in life?"

"No disrespect but could you please explain why this was so important?" another user chimed in. Someone else said, "Could you be any more shallow," with another commenter asking, "Really? I'm almost embarrassed for you for even asking !! How shallow."

Some users, meanwhile, were poking fun at Hilaria's Spanish accent scandal, in which she was accused of faking her Spanish heritage. "*cringes in fake Spanish*," one person joked. Another user added, "Does Hilaria magically become actually Spanish at one million followers."

In Alec's controversial post on Thursday, the 64-year-old actor shared a video featuring him begging his fans to follow Hilaria's Instagram account as a birthday gift. "I would like to ask you a small favor, and that is my wife is just, it seems like she's just centimeters shy of a million followers on Instagram. I would like to ask you, as a birthday gift or even just gesture to my wife, would you follow her on Instagram?" the "Saturday Night Live" alum said in the video.

"Obviously I love my wife, I'm crazy about my wife, blah, blah, blah - all the things we say about people we're in love with. My wife's the most fabulous person I've ever met in my whole life. That's true. That's true. That's definitely true," he continued.

Alec added, "I would like as many of you as possible, I would like a really great, great surge of people to follow my wife on Instagram to say happy birthday to my wife. Would you do that for me? ... Please. Thanks." Meanwhile in the caption, "The Boss Baby" star wrote, "Tomorrow is the birthday of my favorite person. May I ask you a favor?"

