Tory Lanez Replaces His Lawyer With Suge Knight's Former Attorney After Losing Meg Shooting Case

Instagram/Cover Images/Facebook/INFphoto.com Celebrity

A few days ahead of the Canadian rapper's sentencing, it's unveiled that the emcee has a new lawyer, David Kenner, who represented the Death Row Records former head's 2015 hit-and-run case.

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez was seemingly unhappy with his trial lawyer and made a change to his legal counsel. The Canadian rapper, who's currently in jail waiting for his upcoming sentencing, reportedly fired his attorney and hired Suge Knight's former lawyer after he was found guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

According to reports, the "Say It" rapper replaced George Mdesyan with one of Suge's former attorneys, David Kenner, to represent him at the upcoming court appearance. This is the third lawyer that the emcee has hired since his charges were laid in 2020, having started with Shawn Holley and worked with George, whom his fans claim speculated botched his defense.

Tory's sentencing is set for late January, but the rapper has a court date on Tuesday, January 10. It's unclear the nature of his court appearance on Tuesday, but information shared online shows that he is set to appear in L.A. Superior Court 132.

Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff explained in a tweet that Penal Code 132 speaks to false evidence and witness tampering. However, the journalist lamented that the court "hides" public records, so it's difficult to know what's going on.

Tory's new attorney, David, has represented Suge in his January 2015 hit-and-run case. However, David was fired in 2015. The former head of Death Row Records went on to change attorneys three more times, and in 2018, he agreed to serve 28 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter for running over a man, Terry Carter. The Death Row Records co-founders had initially said that Suge was acting in self-defense when he drove and clipped a man, causing him to die.

Last month, Tory was convicted of shooting Megan. On December 23, following eight days of trial, nearly two days of closing arguments and a day of deliberations, a grand jury found Tory, who pleaded not guilty to all counts, guilty of all three charges levied against him. The three counts were felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

You can share this post!