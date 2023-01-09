 

Prince Harry Details Why He Doesn't Want to Become a Single Dad Like His Father

Prince Harry Details Why He Doesn't Want to Become a Single Dad Like His Father
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

During ITV's 'Harry: The Interview', the Duke of Sussex also tells Tom Bradby about his decision to step down from official duties in 2020, just two years after he tied the knot with Meghan Markle.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has made it clear that he doesn't want history to repeat itself. The 38-year-old royal, who stepped down from official duties in 2020 just two years after he had tied the knot with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, detailed his statement during his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby.

Harry also explained that his decision to quit regal life was partly down to the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36, and recalled his father King Charles breaking the tragic news to him as he insisted he does not wish to become a single dad himself.

He said, "Thinking back to when I was 12 years old sitting in that sunken bed at Balmoral Castle, my father coming in and sharing that news with me only now as part of writing the book did I really think of how many hours he had been awake. And the compassion I have for him and sitting with that for many., many hours, ringing up friends of his working out 'How the hell do I break this to my two sons?' I never want to be in that position. It's part of the reason why we're here now. I don't want history to repeat itself. I do not want to be a single dad and I certainly don't want my children to have a life without a mother or a father."

  Editors' Pick

Harry, whose elder brother William, Prince of Wales is heir to the British throne, is set to release his controversial autobiography "Spare" on Tuesday, January 10, and explained that during the writing process, he remembers greeting the millions of devastated mourners who had lined the streets in memory of his mother whilst he himself could not show "any emotion" at all.

Speaking on ITV's "Harry: The Interview", he told Tom, "I lost a lot of memories on the other side of this mental wall which again I think is so relatable for those who have experienced loss as a youngster. The inability to pull memories back. But I think a lot of it was a defense mechanism. I refer to [my grief] as post-traumatic injury because I don't have a disorder."

"I cried once at the burial and I go into detail about talking about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt, and I think William as well. Walking around Kensington Palace with 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we are shaking people's hands and smiling. I've looked back over it all. The wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet but it was all the tears that they were wiping away. So that was very strange at the time as youngsters. Seeing this outpouring of emotion from hundreds of millions of people. And everyone felt like they knew our mum. And the two closest people, the two most loved people by her were unable to show any emotion at that moment."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Appear to Confirm Dating Rumors With Public Sweet Kisses

Alec Baldwin Trolled After Wife Hilaria Hits 1M Instagram Followers Following His Plea

Related Posts
Prince Harry Details Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Stereotypes' Toward Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Details Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Stereotypes' Toward Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'Happier Than Ever Before' After Stepping Down as Senior Royal Members

Prince Harry 'Happier Than Ever Before' After Stepping Down as Senior Royal Members

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Latest News
Prince Harry Details Why He Doesn't Want to Become a Single Dad Like His Father
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry Details Why He Doesn't Want to Become a Single Dad Like His Father

SZA's 'SOS' Breaks New Records After Staying Atop Billboard 200 for a Month
  • Jan 09, 2023

SZA's 'SOS' Breaks New Records After Staying Atop Billboard 200 for a Month

Prince Harry Details Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Stereotypes' Toward Meghan Markle
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry Details Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Stereotypes' Toward Meghan Markle

Shawn Mendes Sends Fans Into Frenzy as He Ditches Iconic Curls for New Shocking Hairstyle
  • Jan 09, 2023

Shawn Mendes Sends Fans Into Frenzy as He Ditches Iconic Curls for New Shocking Hairstyle

Jeremy Renner Gets Sweet Birthday Messages From Friends and Fans While Recovering in Hospital
  • Jan 09, 2023

Jeremy Renner Gets Sweet Birthday Messages From Friends and Fans While Recovering in Hospital

Lacey Chabert Is Eager to Make Appearance in 'Mean Girls: The Musical'
  • Jan 09, 2023

Lacey Chabert Is Eager to Make Appearance in 'Mean Girls: The Musical'

Most Read
Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man
Celebrity

Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Shakira 'Devastated' Over Ex Gerard Pique's New Girlfriend Zoom Affair

Shakira 'Devastated' Over Ex Gerard Pique's New Girlfriend Zoom Affair

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong