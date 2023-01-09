Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Vibing' Dance Moves at Lounge Goes Viral Amid His Complicated Love Story

Cover Images/John Nacion Celebrity

Prior to this, the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor held a Miami party which was attended by slew of models, including Scott Disick's ex Rebecca Donaldson, amid rumors he's casually dating Victoria Lamas and Gigi Hadid.

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently focusing on enjoying the start of the New Year. This time, the Oscar-winning actor's name went viral on social media after he's spotted dancing and "vibing" at a lounge in Miami amid rumors he's casually dating Victoria Lamas and Gigi Hadid.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the 48-year-old "Titanic" actor could be seen showing off some of his own dance moves. In the 10-second clip, which was shared by TikTok user @livingmiami305, he was surrounded by an assortment of partygoers who had gathered in the Gekko restaurant lounge.

As the "Don't Look Up" star was "vibing" on the dance floor, he was also seen with a cigarette placed between his lips while the song, "Then Leave by Beatking", echoed throughout the venue. A short caption was penned at the start of the video, which stated, "Leonardo DiCaprio vibing in Miami," followed by a laughing face emoji. The TikTok clip was shared on Thursday, January 5 and has currently garnered a whopping total of nearly 5 million views.

For the night outing, Leo kept his look simple and casual. The Golden Globe winner dressed in a plain short-sleeved black T-shirt along with a pair of faded blue jeans. He slipped into a pair of white sneakers to stay comfortable as he danced the night away and added a black cap to partially cover his hair. He also accessorized his outfit with a gold chain necklace.

Social media users flooded the comment section to share their own thoughts and opinions, with one writing, "He got the moves like in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'." Another user commented, "At 48 years old? That's so embarrassing for his soul," while one fan sent their support to the actor, "we should make his dance a viral tik tok dance."

Following the rumors about his romantic fling with Gigi, the famed ladies' man was linked to 23-year-old Victoria, although she wasn't seen with him during his Miami party held earlier at Papi Steak on Thursday evening. The actor was instead joined by Jamie Foxx, Scott Disick's model ex Rebecca Donaldson and viral World Cup fan/ex-Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll.

After being spotted ringing in 2023 with Victoria in St. Barts, Leo was snapped frolicking with bikini-clad women at a yacht party. One of which was identified as his friend Joe Nahmad's model fiancee Madison Headrick.

More recently, a source close to the situation claimed that Leo and Gigi "have respect" for one another as he hangs out with Victoria and other ladies. "Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things," said the insider.

The informant further stressed that "they are not exclusive," before explaining, "They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go." All the while, Gigi "is feeling balanced, happy, and focusing her energy on her career and daughter." She shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with her ex Zayn Malik.

