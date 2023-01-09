Kanye West Spotted Attending Church After Reportedly 'Missing'

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kanye West found himself becoming a trending Twitter topic on Sunday, January 8 after he was seen out over the weekend. The rapper, who sparked concerns about his whereabouts after allegedly "missing" for weeks, was pictured surfacing at a church.

In a photo that went around, the "Donda" artist could be seen donning a green jacket, a baseball cap and jeans at the chapel. He was also photographed having a conversation as he was joined by two other men.

"Kanye West NOT missing However eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumours The Donda rapper donned a green jacket a baseball cap, and jeans, while having an conversation at the chapel," The UFO News on Twitter wrote alongside the picture.

Rumors that Ye had been missing emerged last month. At the time, the Yeezy designer's former business manager Thomas St. John, who sued Ye for breach of contract, claimed that he wasn't able to contact the rapper for a while. Thomas allegedly said in a court hearing that he had not been able to find Ye for weeks. Daily Loud later reported the news on December 28, tweeting, "Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager." The tweet quickly went viral with over 16 million views and over 106K likes.

In response to the claims, fans accused Thomas of spreading "fake news." Some of them believed that the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian was simply avoiding him due to the lawsuit.

In his lawsuit, Thomas said that Ye hired him to be the CFO of Donda with $300,000/month salary. However, after Thomas signed a 18-month contract, the embattled star allegedly stopped paying Thomas. Thomas is now seeking the $4.5 million that Ye owes him.

