 

D.L. Hughley Likens Kanye West to Lucifer

D.L. Hughley Likens Kanye West to Lucifer
YouTube
Celebrity

During his appearance on VladTV, the comedy legend discusses the rapper and Yeezy designer's anti-Semitic rants and what would happen to him if he was a woman.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - D.L. Hughley weighs in on Kanye West's controversies once again. During his appearance on VladTV, the comedy legend discussed Ye's anti-Semitic rants and what would happen to him if he was a woman.

"I really fault a lot of these people who are taking advantage," DL said. "Well, I can't say they're taking advantage," he added, though he claimed that he didn't understand why the rapper's team allowed him to make controversial statements on several platforms.

When DJ Vlad noted that Ye said that his mom Donda, Michael Jordan's father and Bill Cosby's son were all sacrificed, Hughley responded, "I think that-biblically, Lucifer was a cherub. He was-his name means Morning Star. Lucifer was beautiful and he was God's minister of music."

He was exalted, and he was perfect. And Lucifer had seen God. He knew that he was created by him. But Lucifer was so charismatic and so talented, he talked other angels in trying to bum rush heaven."

"If talent and charisma is so mesmerizing, so intoxicating, it can make angels rise up against God," he continued. "It can make us alter our understanding of things. We'll start to believe things. That is the most dangerous thing about what's going on here."

  Editors' Pick

The comedian also talked about Ye's admiration of Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump, saying, "It says a lot that a man who loves Hitler and Trump, it says a lot that you love those two people. And it says even more that people are contorting themselves to make that make sense."

Ye discussed the alleged scarification back in November. "I can say whatever I want and not go to jail" Ye said in a video obtained by The Shade Room. The rapper went on to note that he can't be controlled by the entities that have power over some other celebs. "They can't control me, you get what I'm saying?"

"They can control [Shaquille O'Neal…they can control Charles Barkley…they can control LeBron James..they can control Jay-z and [Beyonce Knowles]-but they can't control me. You see it ain't no name I won't name. It's up!" he continued.

The Chicago star also brought up his late mom Donda, saying that she was "sacrificed." He divulged, "My momma ain't here, my momma was sacrificed. You can't send none of ya'll Meek Mills, y'all Puffys, y'all Lil Boosies…none of these name. None of these people that have to listen to y'all […] I never killed nobody. I'm the p***y that never killed nobody. But that means I can say whatever I want."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kyle Richards Disses Lisa Vanderpump for Shading Lisa Rinna Following 'RHOBH' Exit

Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man
Related Posts
D.L. Hughley Uses 'Gold Digger' Lyrics to Troll Kanye West After He Settles Kim Kardashian Divorce

D.L. Hughley Uses 'Gold Digger' Lyrics to Troll Kanye West After He Settles Kim Kardashian Divorce

D.L. Hughley Condemns Black Twitter Showing Lack of Compassion for Queen Elizabeth's Death

D.L. Hughley Condemns Black Twitter Showing Lack of Compassion for Queen Elizabeth's Death

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Hits Back at Mo'Nique Over Contract Dispute Claim

D.L. Hughley Hits Back at Mo'Nique Over Contract Dispute Claim

Latest News
Louis Tomlinson Calls It Quits With Eleanor Calder Despite Hinting at Wedding Plan
  • Jan 07, 2023

Louis Tomlinson Calls It Quits With Eleanor Calder Despite Hinting at Wedding Plan

Don Lemon Criticizes Prince Harry for Detailing Argument With Prince William
  • Jan 07, 2023

Don Lemon Criticizes Prince Harry for Detailing Argument With Prince William

D.L. Hughley Likens Kanye West to Lucifer
  • Jan 07, 2023

D.L. Hughley Likens Kanye West to Lucifer

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House
  • Jan 07, 2023

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Respect' Each Other Amid Rumors He's Dating Victoria Lamas
  • Jan 07, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Respect' Each Other Amid Rumors He's Dating Victoria Lamas

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her
  • Jan 07, 2023

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her

Most Read
Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'
Celebrity

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

TLC's Chilli Not Dating Matthew Lawrence Until After Cheryl Burke Filed for Divorce

TLC's Chilli Not Dating Matthew Lawrence Until After Cheryl Burke Filed for Divorce

Prince William 'Livid' When Prince Harry Refused to Shave His Beard for Meghan Wedding

Prince William 'Livid' When Prince Harry Refused to Shave His Beard for Meghan Wedding

Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment After His Ex Calls Him Out Over Affair Scandal

Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment After His Ex Calls Him Out Over Affair Scandal

Pedophile Singer Gary Glitter Terrified of Jail Attacks If He's Moved to Open Prison

Pedophile Singer Gary Glitter Terrified of Jail Attacks If He's Moved to Open Prison

Kim Basinger Calls Ireland Baldwin's Unborn Baby 'Snoopy' as She Compares It to Puppy

Kim Basinger Calls Ireland Baldwin's Unborn Baby 'Snoopy' as She Compares It to Puppy

Noah Schnapp Finally Comes Out as Gay After Spending Entire Life 'Being Scared' in the Closet

Noah Schnapp Finally Comes Out as Gay After Spending Entire Life 'Being Scared' in the Closet

Prince Harry Snapped at Meghan Markle, Spoke 'Harshly and Cruelly' During Heated Argument

Prince Harry Snapped at Meghan Markle, Spoke 'Harshly and Cruelly' During Heated Argument