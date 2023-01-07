Kyle Richards Disses Lisa Vanderpump for Shading Lisa Rinna Following 'RHOBH' Exit

Instagram TV





AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards defends Lisa Rinna as she appears to shade Lisa Vandermpump after she appeared to comment on Rinna's departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". Fans noticed that Richards liked a tweet blasting Vanderpump for her responses.

The said tweet read, "Why didn't you comment about vivienne westwood and have to comment on this?" It referred to the recent death of iconic British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, though some fans were confused as to why they felt like Vanderpump was obliged to comment on the passing.

Prior to this, the "Vanderpump Rules" star made headlines after she seemingly shaded Rinna following the announcement that she exited "RHOBH". "Ding dong," so the British star wrote on Twitter just one hour after Rinna confirmed her departure. Fans believed her tweet was referring to "The Wizard of Oz" song "Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead".

In her statement on Thursday, January 5, Rinna said, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series." The 59-year-old star continued, "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Bravo also confirmed Lisa's departure on Instagram. "After eight seasons of owning it, Lisa Rinna is departing #RHOBH," the official account for the network wrote in a post.

PEOPLE reported that Lisa's exit arrived after her contract expired at the end of last season. After weighing her options and business obligations, the "Days of Our Lives" alum, who first joined the show back in 2014, and Bravo mutually decided that she would not sign in for another season of "RHOBH".

