Chris Evans Gives Official First Look at His Goofy Romance With Girlfriend Alba Baptista

Seemingly confirming their relationship, the 'Knives Out' actor shares a compilation video of eight different times he and the Portuguese actress scare each other over the past year.

Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans has subtly gone public with his new girlfriend Alba Baptista. Seemingly confirming their relationship, the 41-year-old hunk has given the first glimpse at his goofy romance with the Portuguese actress.

On Friday, January 6, the Captain America depicter made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a "look back" video. Posting it on his Story, he compiled footage from different times he and the "Warrior Nun" star scared each other over the past year.

The video contained footage taken in hotel rooms and their homes as they captured their startled expressions. Alba appears to have grown accustomed to Chris' trickster ways as the last clip showed her tepidly approaching a doorway. She exclaimed, "I knew it!" when her boyfriend attempted to scare her.

"A look back at 2022," Chris simply captioned the clip, adding three red heart emojis.

Chris and Alba were first reported to be an item in November. At the time, PEOPLE reported that the two had been secretly dating for more than a year and the romance is "serious."

"They are in love and Chris has never been happier," a source told the publication, adding, "His family and friends all adore her."

Shortly after their dating news broke, the pair were caught on a date in New York City. They were photographed holding hands while going on a stroll through Central Park. In pictures obtained by Page Six, the lovebirds held on tightly to one another as they made their way through the crowded streets.

The couple appeared to be trying to go incognito under their face masks and matching sunglasses. They seemed to notice the paparazzi at one point because they quickly kept their heads down and let go of each other's hand on their way out of the park.

Despite the apparent evidence of their relationship, neither Chris nor Alba immediately addressed their relationship status.

