 

Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas Not Dating Despite Cozy Dinner Date

Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas Not Dating Despite Cozy Dinner Date
Cover Images/Instagram/instarimages.com
Celebrity

The 'Titanic' actor, who's been reportedly romancing Gigi Hadid for a few months, is photographed getting into the same car with the 23-year-old actress as they leave The Bird Streets Club.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - It seems like Leonardo DiCaprio still has Gigi Hadid in his heart. The "Titanic" star, who's been reportedly romancing the supermodel for a few months, was recently spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date with young star Victoria Lamas.

However, if a new report is to be believed, "The Wolf of Wall Street" actor and the 23-year-old actress are not romantically linked. A source told Page Six that the pair "are not dating" and that they're only "seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner." The so-called insider added, "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

The clarification came after Leo and Victoria were photographed leaving Hollywood's The Bird Streets Club separately on Tuesday night, December 20, but later getting into the same car. While the twosome might not be an item, they seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Leo was seen laughing alongside Victoria while leaving the hotspot. For the outing, the 48-year-old Oscar winner kept things casual in a pair of light-wash jeans, a black jacket and his typical baseball hat. The brunette beauty, who is the daughter of "Falcon Crest" actor Lorenzo Lamas, on the other hand, showed off her toned abs in a scoop-neck crop top, black pants and a black leather blazer.

  Editors' Pick

As for Leo and Gigi, they're last seen together late last month. At the time, the so-called couple was photographed separately heading out of celeb hotspot, Cipriani. An eyewitness claimed that they "left within minutes of each other" with the model exiting first, followed by the "Don't Look Up" actor and his friend Vivi Nevo.

Leo and Gigi reportedly started dating after Leo broke up with his girlfriend of five years Camila Morrone in August. News of their romance sparked jokes as it was the first time he had dated someone over 25. It would also mark the first time he had romanced a woman who is a mother, as Gigi shares two-year-old daughter Khai with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

The two were first seen together in September. According to a report, they attended an event at Casa Cipriani during New York Fashion Week where they were snapped leaning in close to each other as they tried to chat in the midst of the busy party.

While they're seemingly enjoying things between them, it's reported that Gigi and Leo are "taking it slow" and not referring to themselves as an "exclusive" couple. It's also said that Gigi is not ready to introduce Leo to her daughter.

"Gigi is still getting to know Leo, so introducing him to her daughter is not something she's considering at this point," an insider close to the daughter of Yolanda Hadid said, adding that "in fact, it isn't even on her radar."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Charlamagne Tha God Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit Over 2001 Incident

Lala Kent Shares Gruesome Video of Her Face Following Cosmetic Procedure
Related Posts
Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Co-Star Calls Him 'Very Stupid' for Dating Only Younger Women

Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Co-Star Calls Him 'Very Stupid' for Dating Only Younger Women

Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Serena Williams and More at Art Basel Miami Party

Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Serena Williams and More at Art Basel Miami Party

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Leave NYC Restaurant in Late Hours Amid Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Leave NYC Restaurant in Late Hours Amid Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Forbids Guests From Sharing Photos of His Star-Studded Birthday Party

Leonardo DiCaprio Forbids Guests From Sharing Photos of His Star-Studded Birthday Party

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi