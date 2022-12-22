Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas Not Dating Despite Cozy Dinner Date

Cover Images/Instagram/instarimages.com Celebrity

The 'Titanic' actor, who's been reportedly romancing Gigi Hadid for a few months, is photographed getting into the same car with the 23-year-old actress as they leave The Bird Streets Club.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - It seems like Leonardo DiCaprio still has Gigi Hadid in his heart. The "Titanic" star, who's been reportedly romancing the supermodel for a few months, was recently spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date with young star Victoria Lamas.

However, if a new report is to be believed, "The Wolf of Wall Street" actor and the 23-year-old actress are not romantically linked. A source told Page Six that the pair "are not dating" and that they're only "seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner." The so-called insider added, "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

The clarification came after Leo and Victoria were photographed leaving Hollywood's The Bird Streets Club separately on Tuesday night, December 20, but later getting into the same car. While the twosome might not be an item, they seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Leo was seen laughing alongside Victoria while leaving the hotspot. For the outing, the 48-year-old Oscar winner kept things casual in a pair of light-wash jeans, a black jacket and his typical baseball hat. The brunette beauty, who is the daughter of "Falcon Crest" actor Lorenzo Lamas, on the other hand, showed off her toned abs in a scoop-neck crop top, black pants and a black leather blazer.

As for Leo and Gigi, they're last seen together late last month. At the time, the so-called couple was photographed separately heading out of celeb hotspot, Cipriani. An eyewitness claimed that they "left within minutes of each other" with the model exiting first, followed by the "Don't Look Up" actor and his friend Vivi Nevo.

Leo and Gigi reportedly started dating after Leo broke up with his girlfriend of five years Camila Morrone in August. News of their romance sparked jokes as it was the first time he had dated someone over 25. It would also mark the first time he had romanced a woman who is a mother, as Gigi shares two-year-old daughter Khai with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

The two were first seen together in September. According to a report, they attended an event at Casa Cipriani during New York Fashion Week where they were snapped leaning in close to each other as they tried to chat in the midst of the busy party.

While they're seemingly enjoying things between them, it's reported that Gigi and Leo are "taking it slow" and not referring to themselves as an "exclusive" couple. It's also said that Gigi is not ready to introduce Leo to her daughter.

"Gigi is still getting to know Leo, so introducing him to her daughter is not something she's considering at this point," an insider close to the daughter of Yolanda Hadid said, adding that "in fact, it isn't even on her radar."

You can share this post!