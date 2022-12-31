Victoria Lamas Is 'Very Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio, Reveals Famous Dad Lorenzo Amid Dating Rumo

Instagram/Cover Images/Instagram/ROGER WONG Celebrity

In a candid new interview, the 64-year-old actor and 1980s heartthrob reveals that his 23-year-old brunette daughter 'likes' the 'Titanic' star 'very much.'

Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Victoria Lamas' famous dad Lorenzo Lamas has finally reacted to rumors that the 23-year-old beauty is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio. In a new interview, Lorenzo revealed that his daughter is "very smitten" with the "Titanic" star.

Speaking to the New York Post on Wednesday, December 28, the "Falcon Crest" star revealed that "she likes him very much" but she's not dating the "Don't Look Up" actor. "I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me," the doting dad added.

Lorenzo further said that Victoria had gushed over Leo during a Christmas Eve phone call after she was seen getting into the actor's car in West Hollywood on December 20. "She's very smitten," the 1980s heartthrob said, "I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday.. just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young."

Lorenzo, who has six kids, even busted out a dad joke as he recounted his daughter talking about the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor. "I just told her, you know, absolutely no trans-Atlantic cruises with Leo," he joked. "Anyway, I'm excited for her. I know that it's been a while since she's had a serious relationship … She's got a big heart and she tends to give it freely."

Lorenzo also noted that Victoria "just wants to keep everything private." He went on stressing, "They're friends, they're not in a serious relationship. And I just want that to be clear."

Lorenzo then described the connection as a "friendship," noting Victoria and Leo had met in a "social environment" rather than a romantic one. "They were seen one time in West Hollywood at a club," he said, "I mean, that is not dating."

"Yeah, smitten, but they're not dating," Lorenzo clarified his previous statement. "She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."

"They're just friends, but she is smitten, of course," he repeated himself. "And that was my cautionary tale to her, 'Just take one step at a time.' But as of now, they're not an item. They're not exclusive to each other."

Lorenzo, meanwhile, dismissed any potential concerns about the 25-year age gap between Victoria and Leo. "Age is not really a factor for me as much as respect, trust and communication," the 64-year-old dad explained. "That's the key."

The five-times-married Lorenzo, who is engaged to 37-year-old former model Kenna Scott, believes "age is just a number" and also isn't worrying about Leo's hard-partying reputation. "Well, no, because my daughter is mature," he highlighted, before adding that he "trust[s] her judgment."

On December 20, Leo and Victoria were spotted leaving Los Angeles' hottest private club Bird Streets Club separately but later getting into the same car. During the night, they seemed to be enjoying each other's company as Leo, who has been rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid for the past few months, was seen laughing alongside the brunette beauty while leaving the hotspot.

Despite being seen heading to another place together, a source confirmed that Leo is not romantically linked to Victoria. The insider told Page Six, "[They] are not dating." The informant further explained, "Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

