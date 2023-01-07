Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Breaking Up - Here Are the Hints

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

While the makeup mogul and her baby daddy celebrated Thanksgiving together, they recently spent the New Year holiday separately with the reality TV star taking her kids to Aspen and the rapper being surrounded by groupies in Miami.

Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II) have seemingly pulled the plug on their relationship after dating on-and-off for five years. The pair, who have been together since 2017 and share two children together, are reportedly no longer an item and the clues are apparently out there.

Kylie and Travis were last seen together in November 2022, when they enjoyed a date night in Malibu. While they were celebrating Thanksgiving together, they recently spent the New Year holiday separately.

As seen on Kylie's Instagram page, she was taking her kids to Aspen, where she also had some fun with her gal pals. As for Travis, he was seen ringing in the new year in Miami, where he was surrounded by thousands of cheering fans and dozens of groupies.

Further backing up the speculation, Media Take Out claims that the "Antidote" hitmaker has been calling himself single. A source allegedly close to the 31-year-old told the site, "It's different, because he's never called himself single before."

The site further pointed out that this report corroborates Deuxmoi's recent blind item, which mentioned the pair as a "makeup mogul" and an "a/b list rapper" instead of by their names. According to the popular gossip blog, "This a/b list rapper and his on-off makeup mogul gf and mother of his two children are def OFF and not together anymore."

"They last celebrated Thanksgiving together as a fam but since then it's just been her and the two little ones spending Christmas and NYE together while the a/ b list rapper goes off doing his own thing," so it's claimed. "It's been there routine since she first gave birth to their first child but the rumors of him cheating def set her off the edge and they haven't been the same since."

Back in October of last year, Travis was hit with cheating rumors after a woman named Rojean Kar claimed that he pursued her on Valentine's Day 2022 and asked her to "come back" to him. The "Sicko Mode" spitter, however, denied the accusations, posting on his Instagram Story at the time, "I'm saying this for the last time, I don't know this person, I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

