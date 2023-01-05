Ashley Olsen Secretly Marries Longtime Beau Louis Eisner in Bel-Air

Instagram Celebrity

The actress-turned-fashion mogul reportedly tied the knot with the 33-year-old artist, whom she has been dating since 2017, in a private ceremony at a private Bel-Air home last week.

AceShowbiz - Ashley Olsen kicked off 2023 with a new status in her relationship. The actress-turned-fashion designer has reportedly married her longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner in a secret ceremony before the end of 2022.

According to Page Six, the pair tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on December 28 at a private home in Bel-Air. It appears to be an intimate event with only a handful of guests in attendance. A so-called insider tells the outlet that "it went late with 50 people or so total."

Other details of the nuptials are currently not available as the couple has not confirmed their supposed wedding. The pair, who have been dating since October 2017, are notoriously private about their relationship and rarely appear together in public.

The first time they made a public appearance together was in September last year, when they attended a celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by Louis' dad, attorney Eric Eisner, who was once the president of the David Geffen Company. At the time, Ashley and Louis were photographed together on the red carpet.

Back in August, the pair sparked wedding rumors after Ashley was spotted wearing a gold band on her hand. The "Full House" alum sported the ring while vacationing with the 33-year-old artist in Pantelleria, Italy.

At the time, the lovebirds hit the beach with friends as they soaked up the sun while tanning on the sand. They also enjoyed swimming in the ocean before taking a sunset boat ride.

Ashley was previously in a relationship with former Columbia University quarterback and now producer Matt Kaplan, restaurateur Scott Sartiano, actor Jared Leto, cyclist Lance Armstrong, actor Justin Bartha and financier Richard Sachs.

As for her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen, who was presumably a guest at the newlyweds' nuptials, she filed for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, in April 2020 after almost 5 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January 2021.

