Padma Lakshmi Hits Back at Hater Accusing Her of Making Daughter Uncomfortable With Her Boobs

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Top Chef' host claps back at an Instagram user who criticizes her for allegedly making her daughter Krishna uncomfortable because the 52-year-old celebrity chef is 'objectified.'

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Padma Lakshmi isn't here to entertain someone who can't take a joke. The "Top Chef" host fired back at a follower who criticized her fun video, which was shared on her Instagram account, of her and her daughter Krishna.

Shared on Tuesday, January 3, the clip saw the celebrity chef cooking with her daughter filming her. Her daughter, meanwhile, tried to cover her mom's chest from the camera's view as she put one of her hands in front of it.

When Padma asked her daughter what she was doing, the little girl said that she was "censoring." To that, Padma jokingly replied, "Censoring my boobs? You ate off those boobs for a good year and a half."

Further poking fun at the situation, the 52-year-old star wrote in the caption, "Littlehands: 'cover your boobs' Also Littlehands: *zooms in on boobs*."

Fans in the comments section mostly praised Padma for the witty remarks to Krishna. However, some others apparently took issue with her response. "As a mom of 4 daughters, there's a time and a place and when it starts making our daughters uncomfortable because we are being objectified, time to take notice," one person said.

Catching wind of the comment, Padma immediately replied to the individual. "First if [sic] all it's a JOKE," she defended herself. "And my daughter isn't uncomfortable with me or my boobs or my posts, nor does she read these comments unless I show her because she isn't on social media."

"It's really not that serious folks," the Bravo star stressed. The food writer later told the person that her daughter is not on social media because "she has her studies to attend to."

Padma isn't strange to mocking Internet users' comments on her. Back in December, the "Spices & Herbs" author took to TikTok to share a video of her using a filter that made it look like she's drifting in a boat. "on my way to put on a bra because user75929 told me to," she hilariously captioned the clip.

You can share this post!