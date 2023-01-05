 

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently co-parenting his two kids with the Brazilian after they legally ended their 13-year marriage back in October.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is prioritizing his football career. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has confessed that his main "focus" is football as he deals with "obstacles" after he and Gisele Bundchen ended their 13-year marriage.

In the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go!", the seven-time Super Bowl champ took a moment to reflect on all that has happened over the last year, especially after his team clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs. He told co-host Jim Gray that he and his teammates did their best to remain "professional" despite the personal problems happening off the field, which in his case, included his divorce from his supermodel wife Gisele.

"I think, you know, we all are going through stuff, you know, we're people, and we're all going through stuff, and obviously, we're all professionals, and we wanna show up to work and do our best," Tom shared. He went on to stress, "When you're a professional, that's what professional means."

Tom further elaborated, "You show up every day with the best possible attitude you can have." The 45-year-old later detailed, "You try to compartmentalize things and really focus on what your job is."

Tom and Gisele filed and finalized their divorce in October last year. Following the split, they agreed to co-parent their two children, 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake.

Even though both Tom and Gisele agreed to have joint custody of their kids, it appeared that something happened between the two as the footballer recently snubbed her in a special Christmas shoutout during a post-game interview on December 25.

Speaking to "Sunday Night Football" following his team's win, Tom wished his parents, siblings and children a merry Christmas but he excluded Gisele. "Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time," he said, "Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon."

