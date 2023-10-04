Ashley Olsen Bundles Up in First Sighting Since Secretly Welcoming First Child

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

The 37-year-old actress-turned-fashion designer is pictured for the first time after giving birth to her son Otto as she steps out in New York City for dinner.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashley Olsen has been spotted in public for the first time since giving birth to her first child. After quietly welcoming her son Otto with her husband Louis Eisner, the actress-turned-fashion designer was photographed in New York City on Monday, October 2.

The 37-year-old stepped out in the Big Apple for dinner that day. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the new mom bundled up in a cream overcoat teamed with a patterned scarf and a black beanie hat as she strolled the street.

The "Full House" star completed the ensemble with flared trousers and black flip-flops as she put on a pair of dark shades. She carried a large hand bag and seemingly held a phone in her hand as she wore her hair sleek and straight while sporting a minimal palette of makeup.

Ashley's outing comes nearly two moths after it was revealed that she had become a first-time mom. TMZ reported back in August that the former actress secretly welcomed her first child with her husband Louis a few months prior in New York. Although the couple did not immediately confirm the baby's arrival, sources claimed they were "ecstatic" over their new bundle of joy.

Ashley reportedly tied the knot with Louis in a hush-hush ceremony on December 28, 2022, at a private home in Bel-Air. It appeared to be an intimate event with only a handful of guests in attendance. A so-called insider told Page Six in January that "it went late with 50 people or so total."

Among those in attendance were Ashley's twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen as well as younger sister Elizabeth Olsen. A source additionally told PEOPLE, "It was a small affair. She is very close with her family. Louis is very close with his family too, and they were in attendance as well. For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding."

You can share this post!