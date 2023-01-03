 

Lamar Odom Admits to Cheating, Feels Ashamed by the Way He Mistreated Khloe Kardashian

Cover Images/Media Punch/Instagram
The former professional basketballer confesses he had 'full-blown relationships' during his marriage to then-wife Khloe and now he feels embarrassed by his misconducts.

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom is ashamed by how he treated Khloe Kardashian. Married to Khloe between 2009 and 2016, the 43-year-old former sports star admits there's plenty that the public still don't know about his "crazy" behaviour during their relationship.

"Behind the scenes, I put her through s***. Like, s*** that y'all don't know. The s*** y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy. I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time," he shared.

Lamar confessed to having "full-blown relationships" while he was married to Khloe. During "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom, Sex, Drugs and Kardashians", he explains, "I'm, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now. Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?"

Meanwhile, Lamar previously claimed that he was drugged on the night of his near-fatal overdose in 2015. The former basketball star ended up in a coma after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, and Lamar - who later sought treatment for drug and alcohol addiction - claimed that someone tried to "take [his] life."

He told the Facebook Live show "Addiction Talk", "I didn't take anything that night. I was really hurt and almost in some sense afraid because somebody just tried to take my life."

Lamar didn't go into specific details about his suspicions. However, he previously blamed Dennis Hof, the owner of the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada, for his hospitalisation. He said during a TV appearance in 2019, "I think Dennis Hof … I don't know what he had against me, but I didn't do drugs that night, to be honest with you. So I don't know if he tried to poison me, or … I don't know what he had against me. He tried to kill me."

