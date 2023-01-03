 

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor and his new lover reportedly jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for an exotic getaway to celebrate New Year's Eve together.

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon celebrated New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022 together in Mexico. The 59-year-old actor and the brunette beauty touched down in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the weekend, and they celebrated the new year in the popular tourist destination.

"They are dating and having fun. They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it," a source told PEOPLE.

Brad - who was previously married to actresses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie - "is not seeing anyone else right now." And he's said to be "very happy" with the 32-year-old jewellery designer. The insider shared, "He is spending more time with Ines. He is very happy."

Meanwhile, Brad made a concerted effort to get sober after his split from Angelina in 2016. The movie star revealed that he felt "safe" at Alcoholics Anonymous and that he found a "really private and selective" group of people who wouldn't betray his trust.

He previously explained, "I had a really cool men's group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe, because I'd seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that's just atrocious to me."

Brad remains on a mission to improve his health after he managed to kick his smoking habit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Moneyball" star initially tried to limit the amount he smoked – but he eventually decided to commit to his ambition wholeheartedly.

Brad shared, "I don't have that ability to do just one or two a day. It's not in my make-up. I'm all in. And I'm going to drive into the ground. I've lost my privileges."

