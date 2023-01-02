Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 2 of 2)

Pexels/Nothing Ahead TV

With their intriguing storylines and impressive cast, these royal drama, epic space series and dating shows have been able to get fans hooked up in the past and will likely repeat it again with a new season.

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - With a bunch of new TV shows arriving in 2023, it’s easy to get someone lost in the promise of fresh ideas. However, one should not forget how returning TV series kept them company in the past year or even years before.

To refresh your mind on some fan-favorite shows that are coming with a new season this year, Part 2 of AceShowbiz's Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 highlights these returning series. From royal drama to exciting space battles and from new dramatic love journey to a swan song, here are those shows that have gained attention before and will likely to do so again this year.

1. American Idol (February 19) ABC It's always exciting to witness the moment when a new superstar is born. Returning for a new season in 2023, "American Idol" is back with several hopefuls going against each other to earn the coveted winning title. In the forthcoming season 21, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are set to return as judges. Ryan Seacrest will also reprise his role as the host of the long-running singing competition show. Find out if another Kelly Clarkson will be born at the end of the season. Season 21 of "American Idol" premieres on ABC on February 19, 2023.

2. Loki (TBA) Marvel Television Tom Hiddleston's charming trickster character is up for another adventure. Following a thrilling season finale, "Loki" is set to return to the small screen in 2023 with its sophomore season. As season 1 ended with the God of Mischief's female variant Sylvie murdering He Who Remains and creating the Multiverse in the process, the upcoming season will see the aftermath of it. It is believed that of all the Marvel projects in 2023, the new season of "Loki" will likely have the biggest impact on the franchise as a whole. Season 2 of "Loki" is set to arrive mid-2023.

3. The Voice (March 6) NBC Since the beginning, the playful dynamic between the coaches is one of the key-points of "The Voice". As one of the original coaches, Blake Shelton has played a big role in luring viewers all these years. Thus, the upcoming season 23 will be a bittersweet one as it marks the country music star’s last time on the show, while at the same time Kelly Clarkson returning in the red chair once again after a brief hiatus. The new season will also feature music powerhouses Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper rounding out the coach lineup, marking their debuts on the series. With the addition of some young musicians, fans may expect that they will bring a breath of fresh air on the long-running show. Season 23 of "The Voice" is slated to premiere on March 6, 2023.

4. The Flash (February 8) The CW The end of an era is also happening in the Arrowverse. After the cancellations of "Arrow", "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl", it will be "The Flash" turn to close the curtain with its ninth and final season, marking the conclusion of the Arrowverse on The CW. The upcoming season will pick up one week after the defeat of Reverse Flash, with Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) reconnecting. However, they won't have time to be happy at all since a powerful new threat is coming for them. Featuring Barry Allen and Co, season 9 of "The Flash" will premiere on February 8, 2023.

5. The Bachelor (January 23) ABC Expect some dramatic love stories in a new season of "The Bachelor". Season 27 of the long-running ABC show will feature Zach Shallcross as the leading man. Fans of the franchise may know Zach as one of the suitors in Rachel Recchia's "The Bachelorette" season where he made it to the Top 3. During the season, the tech executive almost got on one knee. However, after spending the night together in Fantasy Suites, he and Rachel realized that they weren't right for each other and he decided to eliminate himself in the finale. As there is no season of "The Bachelor" that goes boring, Zach's season will most likely offer dramatic turn of events while he's looking for love. Zach is set to kick off his love journey on "The Bachelor" season 27 on January 23, 2023.

6. The Witcher (TBA) Netflix "The Witcher" returns for season 3 in summer 2023, though the season will serve as some sort of bittersweet moment for fans. The upcoming season will be the last time for Henry Cavill playing the role of Geralt of Rivia before he hands his swords to Liam Hemsworth in season 4. Despite that, season 3 will definitely excite fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher", the books which the series is based on, as Cavill previously said how he wanted the season to remain faithful to the books. Joining Cavill are returning cast members Freya Allan (Ciri) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) along with some new additions such as "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten" star Meng'er Zhang as Milva, Christelle Elwin as Mistle, Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid and Robbie Amell as Gallatin.

7. Succession (TBA) HBO Max Coming off victorious at 2022 award events, HBO's hit drama "Succession" is set to return for highly-anticipated season 4. A year after fans saw the Roy family turning a Tuscan wedding into an occasion for a table-turning power grab, Jesse Armstrong and co. will be back to accompany fans every Sunday night. Fans of the hit series may expect a full-on familial civil war with Alexander Skarsard's Lukas Matsson moving even closer to own the media conglomerate Waystar Royco. Season 4 of "Succession" is coming sometime in 2023.

8. The Crown (TBA) Netflix Are you ready to bow down to The Crown one last time? Following season 5 which premiered on November 9, the fictional take on the British royal family is set to offer another emotional season in its upcoming sixth and final season that will see Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana heading into her final months of life. It is expected to cover her death in 1997 before it continues on into the 21st century. Filmed after the real Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, the forthcoming installment of the hit Netflix series will see the principal cast of season 5 returning as their respective characters. Among them are Imelda Staunton as the Queen, Dominic West as Charles and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Netflix hasn't announced a release date for season 6, but it is unlikely to drop before late 2023.

9. You (February 10) Netflix A new twisted tale of Joe Goldberg's crazy obsession with his love interest is coming soon. Season 4 of "You" will feature the serial killer being haunted by the ghosts of his girlfriends despite heading to London for a new life where he's going by a new alias, Professor Jonathan Moore. After killing his wife Love at the end of season 3, Joe seemingly can't escape his dark past as the teaser hints at Joe committing some good old-fashioned murders across the pond. Featuring returning star Penn Badgley as the main character Joe, season 4 of "You" will be released in 2 parts. Part One will drop on Netflix on February 10, 2023, with Part Two following on March 10, 2023.

10. The Mandalorian (March 1) Lucasfilm The wait is over. The eagerly awaited and highly anticipated third season of Disney+'s flagship series "The Mandalorian" is set to arrive in 2023 after it concluded its sophomore season all the way back in December 2020. Creator Jon Favreau teased that the forthcoming season is getting bigger as it will feature "cool space battles" and "lots of Mandalorians." A brief teaser promises the return of Amy Sedaris' character, joining Pedro Pascal who will reprise his role of the titular character. Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd are among the guest stars. Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" will premiere on March 1, 2023. AceShowbiz has also listed Top 10 most-anticipated new shows from various genres to check out in 2023. Find out the first part here .

You can share this post!