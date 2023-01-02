 

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to 'Be More Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to 'Be More Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE
Instagram
Celebrity

Ava Phillippe shows a picture of her in a hospital after spending New Year's Eve in an emergency room following an accident that left her with an injured foot.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ava Phillippe marked New Year's Eve in hospital. The 23-year-old artist - the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe - hurt her ankle after taking a tumble in her high-heeled shoes and was forced to seek treatment at a local emergency room.

"Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*... in my ankle. All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels," Ava wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo from the hospital, in which she was sitting in a wheelchair.

"Currently feeling quite blessed to have a superstar friend and ER buddy like @jadensanders_ in my life. She seriously kept me giggling for all the hours we waited and only left my side once to go get us some cozy, dry clothes. Love you, J. (heart emoji.)"

Ava vowed to make a New Year's resolution as a result of her accident. She concluded, "I will definitely be adding 'be gentler with my body' to my list of new year's resolutions!"

  Editors' Pick

"Feel free to share what you're looking forward to in the new year or any resolutions you may have in the comments. I would love to read them while keeping my ankle propped up in bed! Wishing peace, love, and good health for all of you in 2023."

Reese, who also has 19-year-old Deacon with Ryan and 10-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, recently reflected on the "different relationship" she now has with Ava and her teenage brother now they are older.

"The Morning Show" star said, "You establish a different relationship. It's about honesty... You have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children, too, and give them respect and space to become who they are and not who you want them to be."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 2 of 2)

Related Posts
Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Reportedly Attend Therapy as They're Living 'Separate Lives'

Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Reportedly Attend Therapy as They're Living 'Separate Lives'

Reese Witherspoon Sends 'Big Birthday Love' to Son Deacon as He Turns 19

Reese Witherspoon Sends 'Big Birthday Love' to Son Deacon as He Turns 19

Reese Witherspoon Insists She and Daughter Ava Do Not Look Alike

Reese Witherspoon Insists She and Daughter Ava Do Not Look Alike

Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Campbell, Diane Keaton Send Love to Jane Fonda After 3rd Cancer Diagnosis

Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Campbell, Diane Keaton Send Love to Jane Fonda After 3rd Cancer Diagnosis

Latest News
Dermot Kennedy to Write Fantasy Novel Inspired by 'The Lord of the Rings'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Dermot Kennedy to Write Fantasy Novel Inspired by 'The Lord of the Rings'

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to 'Be More Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE
  • Jan 02, 2023

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to 'Be More Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE

Pointer Sisters Singer Anita Pointer Dead 'Peacefully' on New Year
  • Jan 02, 2023

Pointer Sisters Singer Anita Pointer Dead 'Peacefully' on New Year

Lena Dunham 'Believed' in Her Dog to Star in 'Catherine Called Birdy'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Lena Dunham 'Believed' in Her Dog to Star in 'Catherine Called Birdy'

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 2 of 2)
  • Jan 02, 2023

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 2 of 2)

Sadie Sink Explores 'Real Darkness' of Her Character in 'The Whale'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Sadie Sink Explores 'Real Darkness' of Her Character in 'The Whale'

Most Read
Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment
Celebrity

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Anna Kendrick Dishes on Past Abusive Relationship and How She's Made to Believe She's 'Monster'

Anna Kendrick Dishes on Past Abusive Relationship and How She's Made to Believe She's 'Monster'

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Pope Benedict VXI Died Following Deteriorating Health, Funeral Is Set for January 5

Pope Benedict VXI Died Following Deteriorating Health, Funeral Is Set for January 5

Doja Cat Accused of Bullying and Banning Tinychat Room Participant

Doja Cat Accused of Bullying and Banning Tinychat Room Participant