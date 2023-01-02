Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to 'Be More Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE

Instagram Celebrity

Ava Phillippe shows a picture of her in a hospital after spending New Year's Eve in an emergency room following an accident that left her with an injured foot.

AceShowbiz - Ava Phillippe marked New Year's Eve in hospital. The 23-year-old artist - the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe - hurt her ankle after taking a tumble in her high-heeled shoes and was forced to seek treatment at a local emergency room.

"Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*... in my ankle. All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels," Ava wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo from the hospital, in which she was sitting in a wheelchair.

"Currently feeling quite blessed to have a superstar friend and ER buddy like @jadensanders_ in my life. She seriously kept me giggling for all the hours we waited and only left my side once to go get us some cozy, dry clothes. Love you, J. (heart emoji.)"

Ava vowed to make a New Year's resolution as a result of her accident. She concluded, "I will definitely be adding 'be gentler with my body' to my list of new year's resolutions!"

"Feel free to share what you're looking forward to in the new year or any resolutions you may have in the comments. I would love to read them while keeping my ankle propped up in bed! Wishing peace, love, and good health for all of you in 2023."

Reese, who also has 19-year-old Deacon with Ryan and 10-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, recently reflected on the "different relationship" she now has with Ava and her teenage brother now they are older.

"The Morning Show" star said, "You establish a different relationship. It's about honesty... You have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children, too, and give them respect and space to become who they are and not who you want them to be."

