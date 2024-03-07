 

Gina Carano Feels 'Alone' Amid Disney Lawsuit Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing

Gina Carano Feels 'Alone' Amid Disney Lawsuit Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
TV

The wrestler-turned-actress, who is suing the studio, shares that she feels like she's 'sitting in the desert' alone as she struggles to get a job since she was axed from the show in 2021.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gina Carano's work has dried up since her firing from "The Mandalorian", leaving her feeling like she's "sitting in the desert" alone. The 41-year-old actress was axed from the Disney series in 2021 over her controversial comments on social media, and she keeps "getting doors closed on me" ever since.

She told The Post Millennial, "It's like I've been in this desert where I belong nowhere. I'm alone. I had my moment with The Daily Wire [news outlet], but I don't work with them. I'm not employed by them. I'm a solo artist out here. And I'm grateful for them. But like, you know, I'm just on my own out here. And so I feel like I'm sitting here in the desert and just trying to stay positive and trying to rebuild, you know, getting doors closed on me."

She has received the support of Tesla and X boss Elon Musk, 52, amid her lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm. Gina, who played Cara Dune on the hit TV show, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "A couple months ago @ElonMusk tweeted that if you had been fired from using the platform (X) for exercising your right to free speech, he would like to offer these people legal representation. Quite the noble offer, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought anyone would take on my case against Lucasfilm/Disney. Still, I did respond back 'I think I qualify' and thousands of people agreed - but I did not expect anything. To my surprise, a few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to look into my story and many others. Turns out after sending them as much information as I could gather these past few months, my now lawyers and X believe whole-heartedly in my case and are moving forward. (sic)"

Gina, who has been accused of racism and transphobia, also expressed her personal thanks to Musk. She wrote, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude and thank you to @ElonMusk and @X for giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light. (sic)"

Musk has also addressed the issue on social media. The billionaire, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "Please let us know if you would like to join the lawsuit against Disney."

