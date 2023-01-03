 

Cher Calls Her Boyfriend AE 'Daddy' Amid Engagement Rumors

The 'Believe' hitmaker apparently also taunts critics of her relationship with her much-younger boyfriend with pictures of her getting cozy with the music executive during New Year's Eve.

AceShowbiz - Cher was ringing in the new year with her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards. Spending New Year's Eve with the 36-year-old music producer, the singing legend gushed over her much-younger beau as she called her "daddy" on Twitter.

On Sunday, January 1, the 76-year-old wished her followers a happy new year by sharing photos of her and her boyfriend hanging out together on NYE. In one of the snaps, he planted a kiss on the so-called Goddess of Pop's cheek at what looks like a New Year's Eve party. "Happy New Year Daddy," she captioned the picture.

Cher also appeared to taunt her haters, who have been criticizing her romance with AE, as she shared another image of her getting cozy with her man during the new year celebration. "This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her," she wrote along with the second picture.

In both images, Cher also flaunted her new diamond ring from AE, which recently sparked their engagement rumors. Also making use of the micro-blogging site, she posted on Sunday, December 25 a photo of the pear-shaped sparkler in a black velvet jewelry box. She simply captioned it, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E."

Shortly afterwards, Cher posted a similar image and gushed over her beau's painted nails of black lacquer with lime green flames. In the accompanying message, she explained, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

Neither Cher nor AE has not clarified what the ring signifies for their relationship, but the jewelry has got her emotional. The "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)" singer revealed a day later that receiving the gift made miss her late mother Georgia Holt, who died on December 10 aged 96.

"Woke up Min ago, and 1st thing... B4 I Opened my eyes, I Thought... I Need 2 Run To Moms and Show Her my ring... she Loves Diamonds. Before I realized it.. I Had Little Tear, But Im sure this is natural. Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite. We were telling Stories about her, WHAT A WOMAN... Ok.. a few tears (sic)," Cher tweeted on December 26.

