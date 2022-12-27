Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts

Instagram Celebrity

Making the revelation is Teresa's daughter Milania Giudice, who shares on TikTok a video fo her doing a Christmas Haul in which she shows off all of her 2022 gifts.

AceShowbiz - Luis Ruelas is playing Santa Claus for his new stepdaughters this year. The husband of Teresa Giudice went big as he prepared extravagant Christmas gifts for Teresa's four daughters, Milania Giudice, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice and Audriana Giudice.

It was revealed that Luis got the four young girls Cartier bracelets. Making the revelation was Milania, who shared on TikTok a Christmas Haul in which she showed off all of her 2022 gifts.

"Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet," Milania said while showing off the yellow gold Cartier Love Bracelet ($6,900) she received the year prior. "This year he, again, got us - me and my three sisters - this one."

She went on to unbox her new nail-inspired Juste Un Clou Bracelet that has more than two dozen diamonds set in yellow gold. The bracelet can range from $3,400 to $52,000, depending on the material and stones included. "Thank you so much, Luis, you're literally the best ever," she added.

In the same video, Milania also revealed that her mom got her a pair of Versace sunglasses, sought-after Air Jordan sneakers and Swarovski earrings. Her sister Gia, meanwhile, bought her "a really cute set from Hazel" and the best-smelling candle ever among others.

Teresa and Luis tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Saturday, August 6. For the big day, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star opted for a custom mermaid dress from designer Mark Zunino. The Bravo personality, meanwhile, styled her hair into a very large bun that was held in place by a bedazzled crown.

Teresa recently shared the anticipation for their first Christmas together as a married couple. "I'm hosting Christmas Eve, and Louie's family is coming over," she told PEOPLE. "[My daughters] are going to be home, and [Luis' son] Nicholas is coming too."

"It's been special because we spent already two Christmases together. Our first Christmas, I had his whole family at my house. We met in July, and that first Christmas I had his whole family at my house where I used to live. They all came and it was so beautiful," she continued. "And I felt like we were married last year 'cause we were living together."

