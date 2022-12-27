 

Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts

Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts
Instagram
Celebrity

Making the revelation is Teresa's daughter Milania Giudice, who shares on TikTok a video fo her doing a Christmas Haul in which she shows off all of her 2022 gifts.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Luis Ruelas is playing Santa Claus for his new stepdaughters this year. The husband of Teresa Giudice went big as he prepared extravagant Christmas gifts for Teresa's four daughters, Milania Giudice, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice and Audriana Giudice.

It was revealed that Luis got the four young girls Cartier bracelets. Making the revelation was Milania, who shared on TikTok a Christmas Haul in which she showed off all of her 2022 gifts.

"Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet," Milania said while showing off the yellow gold Cartier Love Bracelet ($6,900) she received the year prior. "This year he, again, got us - me and my three sisters - this one."

She went on to unbox her new nail-inspired Juste Un Clou Bracelet that has more than two dozen diamonds set in yellow gold. The bracelet can range from $3,400 to $52,000, depending on the material and stones included. "Thank you so much, Luis, you're literally the best ever," she added.

  Editors' Pick

In the same video, Milania also revealed that her mom got her a pair of Versace sunglasses, sought-after Air Jordan sneakers and Swarovski earrings. Her sister Gia, meanwhile, bought her "a really cute set from Hazel" and the best-smelling candle ever among others.

Teresa and Luis tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Saturday, August 6. For the big day, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star opted for a custom mermaid dress from designer Mark Zunino. The Bravo personality, meanwhile, styled her hair into a very large bun that was held in place by a bedazzled crown.

Teresa recently shared the anticipation for their first Christmas together as a married couple. "I'm hosting Christmas Eve, and Louie's family is coming over," she told PEOPLE. "[My daughters] are going to be home, and [Luis' son] Nicholas is coming too."

"It's been special because we spent already two Christmases together. Our first Christmas, I had his whole family at my house. We met in July, and that first Christmas I had his whole family at my house where I used to live. They all came and it was so beautiful," she continued. "And I felt like we were married last year 'cause we were living together."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jhene Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby One Month After the Singer Gave Birth

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son
Related Posts
Teresa Giudice Shares Advice to Todd and Julie Chrisley Ahead of Prison Sentences

Teresa Giudice Shares Advice to Todd and Julie Chrisley Ahead of Prison Sentences

Teresa Giudice Addresses Backlash Over Balenciaga Sweater: I'm 'Embarrassed'

Teresa Giudice Addresses Backlash Over Balenciaga Sweater: I'm 'Embarrassed'

Teresa Giudice Called 'Rudest Person Ever' by Podcast Host Following an Interview

Teresa Giudice Called 'Rudest Person Ever' by Podcast Host Following an Interview

Teresa Giudice Dragged for Wearing Balenciaga Amid Brand BDSM Controversy

Teresa Giudice Dragged for Wearing Balenciaga Amid Brand BDSM Controversy

Latest News
TikTok Christmas Prank 'Killing' Cher and Jon Bon Jovi Gets People 'Sick'
  • Dec 27, 2022

TikTok Christmas Prank 'Killing' Cher and Jon Bon Jovi Gets People 'Sick'

Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts
  • Dec 27, 2022

Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son
  • Dec 27, 2022

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Jhene Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby One Month After the Singer Gave Birth
  • Dec 27, 2022

Jhene Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby One Month After the Singer Gave Birth

SZA's 'SOS' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart
  • Dec 27, 2022

SZA's 'SOS' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Alex Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed' as He Celebrates Christmas With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro
  • Dec 27, 2022

Alex Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed' as He Celebrates Christmas With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring