Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Instagram Celebrity

The 'America's Got Talent' longtime judge continues sporting extremely smooth complexion and youthful features during family outing with Lauren Silverman and his son Eric Cowell.

Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell continues to spark concern among his fans with his unrecognizable appearance. The media mogul once again sported enhanced features, which could've been the result of cosmetic procedures, during Christmas Carol event with his fiancee Lauren Silverman and his son Eric Cowell.

On Saturday, December 24, the 63-year-old TV star attended the event with his family. While enjoying the festive outing, the "America's Got Talent" longtime judge flaunted his extremely smooth complexion and youthful features.

At one point, Simon posed for a sweet family photo. He looked dapper in a casual outfit consisting of an open white shirt and black blazer. His son Eric was the spitting image of his dad wearing a dark gray suit. Meanwhile, Lauren was the picture of sophistication in a burnt orange trouser suit, which she paired with a black top.

Simon later uploaded the snapshot on his Instagram account, with a caption that read, "We had a wonderful and inspiring evening earlier this month at the Christmas Carols night hosted by @katiepiper_ & @kpfoundation I would personally like to thank everyone who has supported Katie and her foundation. Wishing you all a very festive holiday season [Christmas tree emoji]."

In the comments section, some fans urged him to bring his old look. "Give me the real Simon back," one Instagram user commented. Another sarcastically said, "some people said simon was dead." A third quipped. "As much as you like to criticize. What the f**k happen to your face?"

Simon first shocked fans with his "melted" face with his appearance in the "Britain's Got Talent" promo video published in November. In the clip, he sported a smooth complexion, bright white teeth and enhanced features though he had admitted that he no longer has Botox treatments after it left him looking like "something out of a horror film."

Then in early December, Simon made his first live TV appearance with his bizarre look which many compared to Madame Tussauds' waxwork. At the time, he stopped by ITV's "This Morning" studios on December 14 for a reunion with "The X Factor" longtime host Dermot O'Leary and former "The X Factor" contestant Lucy Spraggan.

Last week, Simon left "Royal Variety Performance" viewers in shock with his unrecognizable face. One TV viewer at home tweeted, "What's he done to himself?" Another added, "Just saw Simon Cowell on the Royal Variety show, what has he done to himself? He looks really gruesome." A third remarked, "WTF have you done to your face lad?" with someone else urging, "Simon Cowell needs to stop having facelifts!"

