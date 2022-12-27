 

Jhene Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby One Month After the Singer Gave Birth

Jhene Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby One Month After the Singer Gave Birth
Instagram
Celebrity

Dr. Karamo Chilombo takes to his Instagram page to announce the arrival of his son JahSeh-Miyagi and share first photos of the infant, nearly a month after falsely thinking that his girlfriend was in labor.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jhene Aiko's dad is officially a father again at 78 years old. Dr. Karamo Chilombo has announced that he and his girlfriend had welcomed their first child together, his ninth overall, one month after his daughter gave birth to her own son with Big Sean.

The pediatrician took to his Instagram page to share the news of his son's arrival. On Sunday, December 25, he posted a slideshow of photos that offered the first look at the newborn. "He is here," he wrote, featuring quotes from some Bible verses.

Dr. Karamo Chilombo's IG Story

Jhene Aiko's father Dr. Karamo Chilombo welcomed his ninth son.

He additionally revealed that his son's name is JahSeh-Miyagi and he was apparently born more than a week ago on December 16. In another snap, he recalled his first meeting with his baby boy. "THE FIRST MEETING OF FATHER AND SUN/SON ON THAT SPECIAL DAY AND HE WAS ALREADY VERY HUNGRY," he captioned it.

Dr. Karamo Chilombo's IG Stories

The 78-year-old pediatrician shared the news along with first photos of the newborn baby.

  Editors' Pick

Karamo announced his girlfriend's pregnancy in July, around a week after his daughter Jhene and her boyfriend Big Sean confirmed they're expecting their own child. At the time, he broke the news by sharing a video from a gender reveal party.

In late November, Karamo took his then-pregnant girlfriend took the hospital as they thought that she would be giving birth to their child, but they couldn't be more wrong. Sharing an update on Instagram, he revealed that he later went home "empty handed" as his son "played a trick" on him and his girlfriend by not arriving just yet.

"He thought it was Halloween and played a trick on me and his glowing mother and did not come into this world yesterday. So we went home empty handed so to speak, tired, sleepy and HUNGRY!" he shared at the time. He additionally revealed that his son was expected to arrive on December 17.

As for Jhene, she gave birth to her first child together with Big Sean on November 8. "after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani," she wrote alongside a series of pictures, which also featured her in labor.

Jhene is also a mother to daughter Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan.

You can share this post!

You might also like

SZA's 'SOS' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts
Related Posts
Jhene Aiko's Father Back Home 'Empty Handed' After Going to Hospital for Birth of His Ninth Child

Jhene Aiko's Father Back Home 'Empty Handed' After Going to Hospital for Birth of His Ninth Child

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Their First Child Together

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Their First Child Together

Jhene Aiko Puts Bare Baby Bump on Display in New Nude Pic Maternity Photo

Jhene Aiko Puts Bare Baby Bump on Display in New Nude Pic Maternity Photo

Jhene Aiko's 77-Year-Old Dad Expecting a Child With Much Younger GF While the Singer's Pregnant

Jhene Aiko's 77-Year-Old Dad Expecting a Child With Much Younger GF While the Singer's Pregnant

Latest News
TikTok Christmas Prank 'Killing' Cher and Jon Bon Jovi Gets People 'Sick'
  • Dec 27, 2022

TikTok Christmas Prank 'Killing' Cher and Jon Bon Jovi Gets People 'Sick'

Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts
  • Dec 27, 2022

Luis Ruelas Gets Teresa Giudice's Daughters Lavish Christmas Gifts

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son
  • Dec 27, 2022

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Jhene Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby One Month After the Singer Gave Birth
  • Dec 27, 2022

Jhene Aiko's Dad Welcomes 9th Baby One Month After the Singer Gave Birth

SZA's 'SOS' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart
  • Dec 27, 2022

SZA's 'SOS' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Alex Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed' as He Celebrates Christmas With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro
  • Dec 27, 2022

Alex Rodriguez Feels 'Blessed' as He Celebrates Christmas With New Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring