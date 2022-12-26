Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Instagram Celebrity

In a video shared on TIkTok on Sunday, December 25, the Bad Boy Records founder can be seen watching the episode in a small theater and yells at Herbo, 'Why you smiling like that?!'

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs won't let G Herbo (formerly Lil Herb) steal his girl. The "Gotta Move On" rapper playfully called out the "PTSD" spitter for trying to flirt with Yung Miami during the latter's appearance on her "Caresha Please" podcast.

In a video shared on TIkTok on Sunday, December 25, Diddy could be seen watching the episode in a small theater. He then jokingly asked for the volume to be turned up, saying, "Turn this up, let me see if these n***as flirting." The Bad Boy Records founder "Why you smiling like that?!"

In the interview, Herbo grilled Miami about Diddy's newborn child. "Did your two baby mamas get it on?" she asked. "Did you cheat on [Ari Fletcher] with Taina [Williams]? Were y'all steady f**king? Why was you there? Did you ever smoke an opp?"

The Chicago-born emcee seemed to be having a hard time as he shouted, "Caresha, please," pleading with Miami to stop putting him in the hot seat. But the raptress refuses to be easy on him, asking him again, "Did Taina catch you cheating?"

The video then cut to G Herbo flipping the script by asking Miami, "Did you know about that baby before October?" She looks uncomfortable and goes silent for a few seconds before letting out an awkward laugh.

Diddy announced earlier this month that he had welcomed a daughter with another woman, who has since been identified as 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran. Following the announcement, DJ Akademiks trolled Miami by calling her Diddy's "Side chick," but the "I'll Be Missing You" rhymer defended the City Girls star.

