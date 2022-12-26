Nickelodeon Alum Darris Love Talks About Religion After Being Arrested for Domestic Violence

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'The Secret World of Alex Mack' was taken into police custody on Christmas Eve for allegedly hitting his girlfriend in the head during an argument.

Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Darris Love has something to say. The former Nickelodeon star turned to his social media page to share a video about religion after he was released from jail following an arrest for domestic violence.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, December 25, the 42-year-old posted a 13-minute video of him from his Live session, talking about "holy day." In the footage, he began with a question, "Let's talk about…is this a holiday or holy day? Most importantly, I'm glad that you are with your family and we showing love. That's all that matters."

"Let's love one another," Darris further said in the video. He also warned his fans and followers to step away from material items. His arrest did not seem to faze him as he greeted friends with smiles and laughs throughout the live stream. In a note accompanying the footage, he wrote, "HAPPY HOLY DAYS. KINGS & QUEENS 'FEAST OF DEDICATIONS.' "

Darris had serious legal problems on Christmas Eve. The TV actor was arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly hit his girlfriend in the head during a heated argument in a Los Angeles home, per TMZ report. She was not injured and there were no visible marks.

Police arrested Darris at noon and he was booked at around 2:26 P.M. The actor, who also starred in "Janky Promoters", was then released from the prison at around 10:05 P.M. after he posted $20,000 bail.

Darris' first credited role was in the 1994 film "Shrunken Heads" before he went on to land his breakout role on "The Secret World of Alex Mack", where he played the main role of Ray Alvarado, a.k.a. Alex's (Larisa Oleynik) best friend. The show ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon. Since then, he's appeared in three episodes of "Sister, Sister" as well as other series including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", "Angel", "ER", "Shameless", "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation", "The Shield" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia".

