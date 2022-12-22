 

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child
Instagram/Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

In a sneak peek of the upcoming new episode of 'Caresha Please', the 'Statement' rapper turns the tables as he asks the City Girls star about the baby that her boyfriend has with another woman.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami may need an episode of "Caresha Please" especially dedicated to addressing her relationship with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. Serving as the host of the talk show, she's grilled by her guest G Herbo (formerly Lil Herb) about her boyfriend's newborn child.

Making use of her social media accounts, the 28-year-old shared on Wednesday, December 21 a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of the series. In the snippet, she grills G Herbo with a barrage of questions about his cheating rumors.

"Did your two baby mamas get it on?" she asks. "Did you cheat on Ari [Fletcher] with Taina [Williams]? Were y'all steady f**king? Why was you there? Did you ever smoke an opp?"

The Chicago-born emcee seems to be having a hard time as he shouts, "Caresha, please," pleading with Miami to stop putting him in the hot seat. But the raptress refuses to be easy on him, asking him again, "Did taina catch you cheating?"

The video then cuts to G Herbo flipping the script by asking Miami, "Did you know about that baby before October?" She looks uncomfortable and goes silent for a few seconds before letting out an awkward laugh.

  Editors' Pick

It remains to be seen how Miami responds to the question, but their banter appears to be all in good fun as they share more laughs toward the end of the video. "Getting a little messy, man. Clean it up. Clean up on aisle Caresha!" G Herbo additionally says.

The new episode of "Caresha Please" airs on Thursday, December 22 at P.M. ET on Revolt TV.

Diddy announced earlier this month that he had welcomed a daughter with another woman, who has since been identified as 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran. After DJ Akademiks trolled Miami over the baby news, the hip-hop mogul defended the City Girls star.

"@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be," the 53-year-old rapper said. He went on stressing, "She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cardi B Perfectly Claps Back After Being Criticized for Recession Comment

This Is How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Lamar Odom's New Documentary About Their Marriage
Related Posts
Yung Miami Declares Diddy Is Not Her 'Man' After He's Seen Kissing Podcaster Jade Ramey

Yung Miami Declares Diddy Is Not Her 'Man' After He's Seen Kissing Podcaster Jade Ramey

Yung Miami Goes Off on Gina Huynh for Trolling Her Over Diddy's Baby Announcement

Yung Miami Goes Off on Gina Huynh for Trolling Her Over Diddy's Baby Announcement

Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks Get Into Heated Exchange Over Diddy Baby News

Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks Get Into Heated Exchange Over Diddy Baby News

Diddy and Yung Miami All Smiles in First Pictures Together Since Split Rumors

Diddy and Yung Miami All Smiles in First Pictures Together Since Split Rumors

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi