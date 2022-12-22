Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Instagram/Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

In a sneak peek of the upcoming new episode of 'Caresha Please', the 'Statement' rapper turns the tables as he asks the City Girls star about the baby that her boyfriend has with another woman.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami may need an episode of "Caresha Please" especially dedicated to addressing her relationship with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. Serving as the host of the talk show, she's grilled by her guest G Herbo (formerly Lil Herb) about her boyfriend's newborn child.

Making use of her social media accounts, the 28-year-old shared on Wednesday, December 21 a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of the series. In the snippet, she grills G Herbo with a barrage of questions about his cheating rumors.

"Did your two baby mamas get it on?" she asks. "Did you cheat on Ari [Fletcher] with Taina [Williams]? Were y'all steady f**king? Why was you there? Did you ever smoke an opp?"

The Chicago-born emcee seems to be having a hard time as he shouts, "Caresha, please," pleading with Miami to stop putting him in the hot seat. But the raptress refuses to be easy on him, asking him again, "Did taina catch you cheating?"

The video then cuts to G Herbo flipping the script by asking Miami, "Did you know about that baby before October?" She looks uncomfortable and goes silent for a few seconds before letting out an awkward laugh.

It remains to be seen how Miami responds to the question, but their banter appears to be all in good fun as they share more laughs toward the end of the video. "Getting a little messy, man. Clean it up. Clean up on aisle Caresha!" G Herbo additionally says.

The new episode of "Caresha Please" airs on Thursday, December 22 at P.M. ET on Revolt TV.

Diddy announced earlier this month that he had welcomed a daughter with another woman, who has since been identified as 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran. After DJ Akademiks trolled Miami over the baby news, the hip-hop mogul defended the City Girls star.

"@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be," the 53-year-old rapper said. He went on stressing, "She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."

You can share this post!