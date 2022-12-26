 

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Instagram
In one of the family photos shared on Instagram, the actress can be seen cradling their daughter Cairo while their son Cree is sitting in front of the actor.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict's marriage might have come to an end, but they managed to put aside their differences for the sake of their children during the holiday. More than two months after announcing their divorce, the "Sister, Sister" alum reunited with her estranged husband to celebrate Christmas with their kids.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, December 25, the 44-year-old shared several photos of herself posing with her ex and their two kids in front of a fireplace. In the first picture, the actress could be seen cradling their daughter Cairo, who got sweet kisses from each of them. Their son Cree, in the meantime, laid back into his father's lap.

The twin sister of Tamera Mowry added also attached some sweet father-daughter images of Cory and Cairo hugging each other. In the caption, she penned, "Family will ALWAYS be Family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

Tia confirmed her split from Cory in early October. Alongside a black-and-white picture of her and her husband of 14 years, she wrote, "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."

Tia has also filed for divorce from Cory, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. In her filing, she requests joint physical and legal custody of their children and asks a judge to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either, noting they have a prenup.

Cory has officially responded to her divorce petition, denying that "irreconcilable differences" played a part in their split, according to Radar Online. While he also asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of their sons, he asked the court to terminate Tia's right to spousal support, but left the boxes unchecked on whether he wishes to seek spousal support from his ex or not.

Not stopping there, Cory seemingly also wants to throw out their prenup. He wanted the court to determine "the validity of the prenuptial agreement dated April 14, 2008 and/or that any provisions are unconscionable."

