Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Holocaust Remarks Despite Previous Suspension From 'The View'

The Oscar-winning artist was suspended from the daytime talk show back in February after saying in the January 31 episode of the show that 'the Holocaust isn't about race, it's about man's inhumanity to man.'

Dec 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg has doubled down on her controversial remarks about the Holocaust. Despite getting suspended from "The View" earlier this year for saying the genocide was not "racial," the daytime talk show host defended her statement.

The 67-year-old offered her two cents when promoting her new movie "Till" in an interview with [=https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/whoopi-goldberg-till-film-hollywood-race-cancel-culture-c5lgc656v]The Times of London[u]. "My best friend said, 'Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we're probably not a race,' " she said.

When Times columnist Janice Turner pushed back on her by saying, "But the point here, I say, is Nazis saw Jews as a race," Whoopi asked back, "Yes, but that's the killer, isn't it?" She added, "The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis. Why believe what they're saying?"

The Oscar winner insisted that the Holocaust "wasn’t originally about race, adding that the Nazis also killed people they believed to be "mentally defective." She said, "Remember who they were killing first... They were not killing racial; they were killing physical."

Whoopi was suspended from "The View" in February. The suspension came after she said in the January 31 episode of the show that "the Holocaust isn't about race... It's about man's inhumanity to man. That's what it's about."

ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement, "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments." Kim continued, "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

