Meek Mill Pays Bail for 20 Women in Philadephia So They Can Spend Holiday With Family

Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has offered a helping hand to 50 disadvantaged Philadelphia families. It was unveiled that the "All Eyes on You" rapper paid bail for 20 women from his hometown so they can spend the holiday with their families.



Five of the women, who were detained at the Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, were released on Friday, December 23. The emcee's REFORM Alliance said in a press release that the others are expected to be home next week.

The women will also each receive a gift card, to help with last-minute holiday or food shopping. In a statement, Meek explained that his own experiences as an incarcerated parent inspired him to cover the women's bail.

"It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated," he elaborated. "So I understand what these women and their families are going through. No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year."

