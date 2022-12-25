Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Invite Their Kids to Feed the Homeless for Christmas Feast

Instagram Celebrity

The comedian and the model bring their 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen to serve meals to the homeless during the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas Feed-the-Homeless event.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell have taught their kids about philanthropy. "The Masked Singer" host and one of his baby mamas celebrated Christmas by inviting their kids to feed the homeless.

On Friday, December 23, the pair brought their 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen to serve meals to the homeless during the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas Feed-the-Homeless event. The group dressed comfortably during the outing.

Nick sported a red apron from the Los Angeles Mission over his black jacket and paired it with a festive elf hat. Brittany, in the meantime, went all black from head to toe.

As for Powerful, she looked cute in a Minnie Mouse-inspired outfit with a red and white skirt and a black shirt that noted her age, "Two." on the top. She completed her style with a pink bow on her head. Her brother, on the other hand, sported a grey Mickey Mouse shirt.

Just one day prior to that, Nick spent time with his other baby mama, LaNisha Cole. On Thursday, LaNisha shared on her Instagram Story a clip of the comedian spending time with their three-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. In the footage, the multi-talented star took their little one to her "first class."

Nick and LaNisha sat on the floor with Onyx in a playroom as bubbles were blown into the air, leaving the infant fascinated. "Co parenting is a breeze when you see eye to eye. It's all about this little one, our Onyx," she captioned it.

Nick must have been busy this holiday season as he had to set aside time for his other baby mamas and children. He also shares two-month-old Rise with Brittany, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and one-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 5-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. He's also expecting his twelfth child with Alyssa Scott, who is the mother of his late son Zen.

