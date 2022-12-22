Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Instagram Celebrity

The 60-year-old actress makes use of her Instagram account to showcase joy after daughter announced that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Demi Moore is beyond excited to be a grandmother for the first time. The 60-year-old actress made use of her Instagram account to showcase joy after daughter Rumer Willis announced on Tuesday, December 20 that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

In her post, Demi and her two other daughters, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, could be seen joining the expecting mom at a pregnancy-related appointment. Rumer was lying on the bed while showing off her burgeoning belly. Meanwhile, her mom and sisters were surrounding her with Tallullah touching Rumer's baby bump.

"Saying hello to the little nibblet!!" Demi wrote in the caption. "Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

In the comments section, Rumer expressed her gratitude for her family's support. "So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys," the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress penned.

Rumer announced on Tuesday that she and her beau Derek are expecting their first child together. She took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture of the Vista Kicks lead singer kissing her growing belly. She simply captioned the post with a seedling emoji.

In no time, the post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow stars, including Jon Foster who commented, "Yaaass!!! Congrats ol' friend. Much to celebrate." Zachary Levi added, "Congratulationssssssss!!!"

Aaron Paul also commented, "I'm so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!" Peta Murgatroyd also showed excitement for the "Dancing with the Stars" winner as saying, "I love you so much!!!! [heart emojis] you will be the most magical Mumma xxx."

Rumer and Derek have yet to disclose the sex of their unborn child.

You can share this post!