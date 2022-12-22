 

Tory Lanez Wide Awake When Leaving Court After He's Spotted Falling Asleep During Trial

Celebrity

The 'Say It' rapper is seen in good spirits when walking out of the Los Angeles courthouse with his son on his back following his defense team's closing arguments.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez looked fresh when leaving the Los Angeles courthouse following his defense team's closing arguments in his trial over shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. During the eighth day of the trial, the "Say It" rapper reportedly fell asleep.

In a video posted by TMZ, the 31-year-old rapper was seen wide awake while leaving the court on Wednesday, December 21 with his son on his back. While walking out of the building, he was peppered with questions by paparazzi about dozing off as jury instructions were given.

For his part, Tory refused to answer any questions, about falling asleep or otherwise. The hip-hop artist stayed mum while carrying his son before they got into a waiting SUV and drove off.

Courtroom eyewitnesses claimed that Tory's eyes closed and his head bounced up and down several times during jury instructions. Though so, it's safe to say that he was paying close attention to his defense's closing arguments and was definitely wide awake for that part of the trial.

The eighth day of the trial saw Tory declining the opportunity to take the stand in his own defense. Superior Court Judge David Herriford instructed jurors that Tory, born Daystar Peterson, has an "absolute constitutional right not to testify" and that they're not to consider that for "any reason at all."

As for the closing statement, prosecutors urged the jury to find Tory guilty of shooting Megan after a party at Kylie Jenner's house in July 2020. "This is a case about a guy who shot a girl, then apologized for it," Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said in his closing argument. "When Megan insulted his ability as an artist, that's what set him off that night."

However, Tory's defense attorney, George Mgdesyan, insisted the rapper didn't fire the gun at all, instead accusing Megan's then-best friend Kelsey Nicole Harris of pulling the trigger after a jealous argument.

Offering a very different narrative, George told the panel, "This was about jealousy ... two women that love a man and found out that [Tory] had been unfaithful to them both." Kelsey is not charged in the case but she did testify.

The jury is due back in the downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday, December 22 morning to hear the conclusion of closing arguments. The felony assault trial began on December 12 after numerous delays.

Tory, who pleaded not guilty, has been charged with discharging a firearm with gross negligence, in addition to an assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle charge. If convicted, Tory will spend nearly 23 years behind bars as well as subsequent deportation to Canada.

