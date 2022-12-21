 

Boosie Badazz Gives Takeoff-Inspired Single 'Rocket Man' Music Video Treatment

Boosie first released the tribute song around two weeks after the late Migos star was shot and killed on November 1 while he was at a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston, Texas.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has given "Rocket Man" a music video treatment. The Baton Rouge emcee released the visuals for the Takeoff-inspired track on Tuesday, December 20.

The gloomy black-and-white clip sees Boosie remembering the late Migos star. He stares at the latter's picture while rapping about the rising number of deaths among rappers in the past few years.

"We used to be heroes/ Now they shoot us down like we free throws/ Like killing a rapper a cheat code/ (Talk that s**t) Popping perks is cooler than selling kilos/ (Talk that s**t) Women showing too much, lookin’ like cheap h*es/ And I hope you know what she know/ They gon' try to take you before you Takeoff/ Long Live Migo," the 40-year-old spits before going into a melody where he sings, "This world makes me wanna fly like Rocketman."

Boosie dropped "Rocket Man" around two weeks after Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1. Takeoff was at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, Texas with his uncle Quavo around 2:35 A.M. when investigators said shots rang out during an afterparty attended by around 40 people.

Upon the song's arrival, fans took to social media to applaud Boosie. One person in particular tweeted, "This sound like that old Boosie [fire emoji]," while another gushed, "Boosie got a classic with this one!! [rocket emojis]."

A third opined, "I have never consciously listened to a Boosie song and some of his rants in the past had me give him the side eye. Lately he has been saying some harsh truths and this skng [sic] sounds." Someone else added, "This is incredible. You feel the pain, and glory in his lyrics and voice."

