Cher's Friends See 'the Warning Signs' Amid Her Relationship With AE

A lot of people from the 'Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)' songstress' inner circle are 'worried for her right now' because she's 'way over her head' while dating her much younger boyfriend.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cher may be on cloud nine amid her passionate romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards, but not everyone thinks it's good for her. Words are her friends are urging her to dump her much younger boyfriend as they see "the warning signs" in their relationship.

"Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now," a source told Radar Online. "She's saying it's her business who she dates and she'll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see."

As to what makes people concerned over Cher's relationship with AE, the source explained, "Cher's in way over her head as far as the vast majority of her friends are concerned." The source added that friends have warned her, "They want her to see this for what it is, a fun winter fling. They don't want her to get carried away."

Cher has been gushing over AE since confirming their relationship. She praised her "fabulous" man during an appearance in the December 2 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show", adding, "He's very kind, very smart, he's very talented and he's really funny. And I think he's quite handsome." The source said her friends cringed when the Oscar winner said that.

Cher and AE's romance reportedly sparked after they first met back in September at Rick Owens' Paris fashion show. They've reportedly been spending a lot of quality time together over the last months at Cher's Malibu home before their dating rumors started to swirl in November.

The 76-year-old has defended the vice president of artists and repertoire for Def Jam Recordings, which is owned by Universal Music Group, against critics of their relationship. To someone who felt suspicious of AE's intentions, she replied, "As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees." She continued, "Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I've Always Taken Chances…It's WHO I Am."

Responding to a criticism about the age gap between them, the "Believe" songstress wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Love doesn't know math, it sees." She added, "Haven't You Got Anything Else 2 Do⁉ Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS."

She went on sharing about how they've found common ground, "He's 36 [and] in [the] end, he came after me till we met in the middle. He's [the] consistent one, I'm the skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP."

