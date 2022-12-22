 

Cher's Friends See 'the Warning Signs' Amid Her Relationship With AE

Cher's Friends See 'the Warning Signs' Amid Her Relationship With AE
Cover Images/Instagram/Darla Khazei
Celebrity

A lot of people from the 'Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)' songstress' inner circle are 'worried for her right now' because she's 'way over her head' while dating her much younger boyfriend.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cher may be on cloud nine amid her passionate romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards, but not everyone thinks it's good for her. Words are her friends are urging her to dump her much younger boyfriend as they see "the warning signs" in their relationship.

"Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now," a source told Radar Online. "She's saying it's her business who she dates and she'll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see."

As to what makes people concerned over Cher's relationship with AE, the source explained, "Cher's in way over her head as far as the vast majority of her friends are concerned." The source added that friends have warned her, "They want her to see this for what it is, a fun winter fling. They don't want her to get carried away."

Cher has been gushing over AE since confirming their relationship. She praised her "fabulous" man during an appearance in the December 2 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show", adding, "He's very kind, very smart, he's very talented and he's really funny. And I think he's quite handsome." The source said her friends cringed when the Oscar winner said that.

  Editors' Pick

Cher and AE's romance reportedly sparked after they first met back in September at Rick Owens' Paris fashion show. They've reportedly been spending a lot of quality time together over the last months at Cher's Malibu home before their dating rumors started to swirl in November.

The 76-year-old has defended the vice president of artists and repertoire for Def Jam Recordings, which is owned by Universal Music Group, against critics of their relationship. To someone who felt suspicious of AE's intentions, she replied, "As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees." She continued, "Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I've Always Taken Chances…It's WHO I Am."

Responding to a criticism about the age gap between them, the "Believe" songstress wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Love doesn't know math, it sees." She added, "Haven't You Got Anything Else 2 Do⁉ Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS."

She went on sharing about how they've found common ground, "He's 36 [and] in [the] end, he came after me till we met in the middle. He's [the] consistent one, I'm the skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Summer Walker's Ex London On Da Track Slammed by Another Baby Mama After Asking for Child Support

Stephen Curry and Former Teammate Kevin Durant Reunite at Star-Studded Bash
Related Posts
Cher Suffers From Insomnia After Her Mother's Death

Cher Suffers From Insomnia After Her Mother's Death

Cher Mourns Death of Her Mother Georgia Holt

Cher Mourns Death of Her Mother Georgia Holt

Cher Insists Reality Is Different Although AE Relationship Looks 'Ridiculous on Paper'

Cher Insists Reality Is Different Although AE Relationship Looks 'Ridiculous on Paper'

Cher and A.E. Inseparable During Date Night at The Weeknd's Concert

Cher and A.E. Inseparable During Date Night at The Weeknd's Concert

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi