Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

It's previously reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is willing to give up on football to save his marriage to the Brazilian supermodel amid their rumored divorce.

Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is making it clear that he won't be hanging up the cleats anytime soon. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has responded to reports claiming he's leaving the NFL mid-season to save his marriage with Gisele Bundchen amid divorce rumors.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback addressed the speculation during a press conference on Thursday, October 20. "Well that's really why I'm here, I'm here to announce, finally, you guys have pushed me to the brink," he began.

Clearing up the hearsay, Tom said, "I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have." The 45-year-old athlete concluded by giving a solid answer, telling reporters, "So, no retirement in my future."

Tom later discussed Tampa Bay Buccaneers' crisis, sharing, "I think anytime you lose, it's not very fun for any of us. So I think we just gotta go play better. I think that's the reality to solving a lot of issues." He went on adding, "I've definitely been a part of seasons where we've not played as well as we're capable. I don't think it's as enjoyable for anyone."

"We're certainly not happy when it's not right. So we're working hard to get it right," Tom continued. "It's Week 6, we're going into Week 7," he noted, "There's a lot of football (left). Our whole season's ahead of us."

Tom's comments arrived on the heels of a story that the father of three has thrown in the towel, giving up all hope that he can save his marriage to Gisele. The two are now reportedly gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle.

Late last month, it's reported that the couple hired their divorce lawyers. "Gisele was the first to hire [an attorney] and Tom responded," a source spilled to Us Weekly. "They have still been at odds with each other. They are still living apart."

A different insider, however, argued that the two are still on speaking terms, telling PEOPLE, "Gisele has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues." In the meantime, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Tom is having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family.

While neither of the duo nor their reps has confirmed that they are ending their 13-year marriage, Gisele appeared to give a clue as to what actually led to the separation. Last week, she was caught liking an Instagram post made by influencer Jay Shetty. The post featured a quote that read, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

Reacting to Gisele's cryptic social media gesture, relationship expert Jo Hemmings said she believes Tom made Gisele feel "neglected and unloved." Jo explained to The Sun, "Inconsistency can also be confusing and unsettling in a relationship and it may be that Tom is unsure of how he feels and what he does want from life, which will make Gisele feel neglected and unloved."

Jo also argued that the estranged couple will also "be doomed" if they don't address their issues head-on with some urgency. "The only way around this is proper communication, where feelings can be talked about openly and candidly," she elaborated. "If one or both partners have spent much of their adult lives putting their careers first, it can come as a bit of a wake-up call when they find that they need, or even want, to find the time to include family life in that embedded pattern."