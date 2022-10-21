Meghan Markle Called 'Hypocrite' for Taking Raunchy Acting Gig After 'Deal or No Deal'

NBC/Trae Patton TV

A newly resurfaced video shows that the wife of Prince Harry made her acting debut on The CW's series '90210', on which the Duchess of Sussex took an NSFW role.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle further drew backlash over her comments on her "Deal or No Deal" stint. After she claimed that she was tired of being "objectified" as a briefcase girl on the game show, social media users dubbed the Duchess of Sussex "hypocrite" considering her NSFW acting gig following her game show exit.

A newly resurfaced video showed that the wife of Prince Harry made her acting debut on "90210". It turned out that the role she took was a raunchy one as her character named Wendy appeared to give Dustin Milligan's character Ethan Ward oral sex in a car.

In the short clip that circulated online, Ethan looked surprised when his girlfriend spotted him sitting in his car. He was seen adjusting his pants before Wendy's head popped up from his lap.

In response to the video, one person blasted Meghan in a tweet which read, "YEARS after you left deal or no deal for 'being treated like a bimbo', you took on roles giving men BJ's in cars in 90210, taking your top off to grill burgers in Mens Health, had a ton of sex scenes in 'Suits'. You've objectified YOURSELF." The person added, "You're not a victim girl."

Another user called Meghan "a lying hypocrite." Someone else noted, "Sorry, #MeghanMarkle, you chose that gig plus - hot girl, FedEx girl, 90210, other assorted roles, the burger ad, etc. No one forced you. No one reduced you. You willingly took those jobs."

Meghan was also criticized by Whoopi Goldberg and Claudia Jordan, fellow briefcase girl, over her "bimbo" comments. "On that show, you basically had a suitcase and they wanted to know: 'Is this the deal you want, or is this not the deal you want?' " Whoopi said in the Wednesday, October 19 episode of "The View". "I don't know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They're thinking, I want the money."

"['Wheel of Fortune'] hostess Vanna White is always in something interesting and beautiful, and she's been doing this. The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed, and that's what you have to change - because we're performers. When you're a performer, you take the gig," the 66-year-old added.

As for Claudia, she claimed that the "Deal or No Deal" gig was a "step up the ladder" for her. She explained, "For clarity - yes getting a modelling gig on a game show isn't necessarily about your intellect, but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants." She continued, "And 'Deal or No Deal' never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show."