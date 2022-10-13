Gisele Bundchen Hints at Being With 'Inconsistent' Partner Amid Alleged Tom Brady Divorce

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen may have finally spoken about how she really feels. The Brazilian beauty, who has remained tight-lipped on the state of her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady, appeared to shade her husband over his inconsistency on social media.

On Wednesday, October 12, the model turned to Instagram to drop a hint about what's on her mind. She was caught liking an Instagram post made by influencer Jay Shetty. The post featured a quote that read, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

In the caption, Jay elaborated on having a strong foundation with a partner, writing, "Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals⁠."

In addition to double-tapping the social media post, Gisele also left a comment. The 42-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel simply replied to the wise words with a prayer hands emoji.

Gisele's cryptic social media move came after it's reported that the model hired a divorce lawyer after months of "tension" between her and the NFL star. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be," a source told Page Six earlier this month.

According to reports, Gisele has allegedly been threatening the seven-time Super Bowl champion multiple times to end their 13-year marriage over football. A source told TMZ that Gisele "has hoped Tom would retire from football" as she has publicly talked about her fear he would develop CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), the neurological disease linked to repeated head trauma that many NFL players have been diagnosed with after their deaths.

In the meantime, a separate source told Entertainment Tonight that Tom is having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family. "Tom isn't taking things well," said the so-called insider. "He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

More recently, Tom himself admitted to Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray during an interview with the "Let's Go!" podcast that he's currently dealing with "intense amount of stress." The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared, "And I think there was a part of us where we felt like, you know, suck it up and deal with it. And I think you realize that there's a lot, especially in today's day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have."