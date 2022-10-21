 

Anthony Rapp's Lawyer Insists He Tells 'His Truth' After Kevin Spacey's Cleared in Sex Assault Case

A jury dismiss the sole remaining charge, battery, against the 'House of Cards' alum after a judge previously dismissed the claim of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

  Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kevin Spacey has been found not liable for battery in his case against Anthony Rapp. The 63-year-old actor had been accused of assaulting Rapp at a party in 1986 when Rapp was just 14 years old and while District.

Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress earlier this week, the second claim of battery remained in question. However, on Thursday, October 20, jurors decided that lawyers had failed to prove that Kevin "touched a sexual or intimate part" of Anthony, thereby dismissing the case.

Following the verdict, Anthony, who had been seeking $40 million in damages from the "House of Cards" star, said in a statement, "Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence. I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind. I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability."

Testifying against the claims on Monday, October 17, Spacey said, "They are not true. Everything about what was happening in that house was something I had to keep to myself. We never, ever, talked about it. I have never talked about these things publicly ever."

Meanwhile, Anthony's attorney Richard Steigman explained that while he "respects" the verdict, "nothing will change" the fact that Anthony told "his truth" in court. He said, "Anthony told his truth in court. While we respect the jury's verdict, nothing changes that."

Spacey is said to be "deeply thankful" to the jury and is "grateful" to live in a country where he has the right to a trial. His attorney Jennifer L. Keller said, "Mr. Spacey is grateful to live in a country where the citizens have a right to trial by impartial jurors who make their decision based on evidence and not rumor or social media. And he is deeply thankful to this particular jury!"

Rapp filed a civil suit against Spacey after a 2020 criminal charge of sexual assault was dismissed by a judge and has been seeking compensation for mental and emotional suffering, medical expenses and loss of work.

During his own time on the stand, the "Star Trek: Discovery" actor , now 50, was asked whether he lied about his accusations. He responded, "I have not. It was something that happened to me that was not okay."

Spacey has previously offered his "sincerest apology" to the Rapp for any "deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour" but said he did not recall the incident. And he previously pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men between March 2005 and April 2013 in the U.K., while in 2019, charges of indecent assault and sexual assault were dropped in Massachusetts.

