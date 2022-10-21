 

Tee Grizzley Recalls Final Moment With PnB Rock at His Engagement Party Hours Before Fatal Shooting

In a new podcast interview, the Michigan-born hip-hop artist reveals that he was with the late rapper hours before he was fatally shot at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Tee Grizzley is opening up about his last moments with PnB Rock. In a new podcast interview, the Michigan native revealed that he was with the late rapper on the day before he was fatally shot.

In the Tuesday, October 18 episode of "The Bootleg Kev" podcast, Tee was asked by the host, "I feel like you were with him a day before maybe?" to which he replied, "Yeah, at the engagement party." On Sunday evening, September 11, the "First Day Out" rapper celebrated his engagement to his fiancee My'Eisha Agnew with a celebration full of family and friends. The late Philadelphia-based rapper was also in attendance.

Deeming PnB Rock as one of the very few genuine "industry friends" that he had, Tee also talked about losing his best friend. "Man, that was f**ked up, bro. That was hard," he shared. "I feel like I lost a genuine friend in this s**t [music industry]. And genuine friends in this business is hard to come by, you know? So that was tough."

Indeed, Tee and PnB's friendship was one to be admired. Upon the 2021 release of PnB's EP "2 Get You Thru the Rain", Tee reportedly gifted the "Every Day We Lit" rapper $10,000 in cash.

"Hey, man. I just pulled up on my geyser. and he came through man. Gave me new colognes and s**t," PnB said on Instagram with a Neiman Marcus bag full of cash. Pulling out some of the loot, he yelled, "This my brudda!" Tee then replied, "Yessir. That's what we smell like."

PnB was killed during a fatal robbery while dining alongside Stephanie Sibounheuang, his girlfriend and the mother of his children, at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles. Upon learning the heartbreaking news, Tee turned to Instagram to express his condolences. "Love you broski You was a real friend," the 28-year-old emcee wrote, "I'll never forget you [broken heart and crying emoji]."

As for now, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested three suspects, including a father and 17-year-old son. According to police sources, the duo was already in the parking lot when PnB and Stephanie arrived.

