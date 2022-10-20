Find Out What Fetty Wap Says to Fans in Leaked Audio From Jail

Instagram Celebrity

A few weeks earlier, a prison photo that saw him wearing a brown prison jumpsuit with his fellow inmates surfaced online amid rumors the 'My Way' rapper is being held at a special housing unit.

AceShowbiz - Fetty Wap has updated his fans on his current condition inside a federal prison. In an audio clip leaked online, the "Trap Queen" rapper, who faces a minimum 5 years in jail in drug trafficking case, is seemingly in good spirits.

In the audio released by HipHopDX on Tuesday, October 18, the 31-year-old hip-hop star thanked his fans for all the support they've been showing him since he was arrested on federal drug charges ahead of his performance at Rolling Loud in October 2021 in Queens, New York. "Ayo, yo, what's good, man, you already know it's your boy Fetty Wap 1738, you heard," he began.

"I just want to thank all the fans. You feel me? All the fans showing me love, sending all the reels and the stories and everything and all the tags, photos and everything like that you heard," Fetty added. The "My Way" rapper then assured his fans that he's doing just fine as stating, "You know I got my head up always, you know what I'm saying? Like never bent, never fold, I love y'all thank y'all for everything you know what I'm saying."

The audio comes weeks after a picture popped up online of Fetty wearing a brown prison jumpsuit as he stood posted up on the concrete wall, alongside three of his fellow inmates. The New Jersey native was reportedly being held at a special housing unit at a federal jail in Brooklyn.

However, Fetty's attorney Elizabeth Macedonio said she was "very concerned about his housing" and that he was subject to the "harshest of conditions." She also requested that the rapper, who faces minimum 5 years in jail, be transferred to another jail pending sentencing. Responding to the request, prosecutors said the decision to move him to another facility is ultimately up to the Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Fetty was one of six men charged with "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances" in October, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The "KEKE" spitter and the other men, including a New Jersey corrections officer, allegedly distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey from June 2019 to June 2020.

During his court hearing at the federal courthouse in Central Islip in Long Island in July, Fetty entered his plea to a single count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams of cocaine. "I agreed with other people to distribute cocaine," he told the judge.

Later, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke came to his decision after prosecutors said Fetty, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violated the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case.

Fetty allegedly sent death threats to a man who called him "a rat" during a FaceTime video call last year. Responding to the allegations, Fetty's attorney, Elizabeth, said she believes her client was entrapped on the phone call.

"He was very manipulative in trying to get a rise out of Mr. Maxwell, to agitate him in a way no parent would have to face…the death of one's 4-year-old daughter is something no one should use as a ploy," Elizabeth told a judge. The judge said he was sympathetic to anyone who lost a child, but ordered the rapper detained because he was "clearly deploying a gun to threaten to kill someone."