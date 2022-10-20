Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Facebook Celebrity

The 'It's Goin' Down' rapper is trending on social media after he opens up to his fans and followers about his horrible money transferring mistake on banking app Zelle.

AceShowbiz - Yung Joc is trying so hard to get his money back. The "It's Goin' Down" rapper desperately asks his fans and followers to help him reach out to a Zelle user after he accidentally sent them $1,800.

On Wednesday, October 19, the 42-year-old hip-hop star made use of his Instagram page to reveal that he accidentally sent $1,800 to a wrong person on banking app Zelle. He went on to text the phone number, in hopes that that person would send these funds back.

"Hi can you please return the $1800 that I mistakenly sent to your account via Zelle," Yung Joc's iMessage to the person read. "I don't know you nor do you know me. Please do the right thing." However, the person apparently blocked him as he never replied to his text messages. Zelle supposedly didn't get the rapper back his $1,800, either.

When the first two texts didn't get a response, Yung Joc continued, "God has a bigger blessing for you. I know you've blocked my number and that's ok I just need the $1800 that was sent to your account."

Unfortunately for Yung Joc, he was still met with dead silence. The "I Know You See It" emcee went on to ask his followers to intervene, as writing, "Can y'all please call this # and ask them to return my money." Fans flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter.

"Maybe it was meant for this person to receive this blessing," one Internet user commented. Another, in the meantime, chimed in, "The amount of people saying they would've kept the money is disgusting. It's literally stealing."

A separate person opined, "Man someone sent me like 1500 dollars one day by accident. I sent that money right back, the type of bad karma you will endure isn't worth it. You may not feel it right a way but that 1800 gone cost them much more." Another pointed out, "ZELLE has no support for situations like this. Once it's sent that's it. You outback buddy."