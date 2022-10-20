Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Engagement Reportedly Imminent After Only 1 Year of Dating

Instagram Celebrity

Though the 'Bridget Jones's Diary' star and the 'Wheeler Dealers' host are 'not rushing into anything,' a source says they are 'super excited to be mapping out their long-term future together.'

Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Third time's a charm and Ant Anstead may find it in his relationship with Renee Zellweger. Words are friends of the couple are hearing wedding bells and believe that an engagement between the two is imminent.

A source tells Us Weekly that while the actress and the TV presenter "have deliberately downplayed wedding talk," the source notes that "it's something they've both been leaning toward for a while." The source gushes that the pair "are so happy and super excited to be mapping out their long-term future together."

It was recently reported that Ant is selling his Laguna Beach home for $3.3 million, but he has no intention to live with Renee just yet. The so-called insider adds, "They've taken their time to do this right, living in separate houses and not rushing into anything. They're trying not to get too far ahead of themselves and are both extremely private when it comes to their exact arrangements, but friends think an engagement could be very soon."

Of Ant's move to sell his dream house, a second source explains, "Ant is selling his home because he is ready for something new." While noting that the two are "not moving in together at this time," the source stresses, "They are still going strong." The reality star, however, is allegedly storing some of his belongings at his girlfriend's house.

Renee and Ant first were first romantically linked to each other in June 2021, after they filmed an episode of his Discovery+ series "Celebrity IOU Joyride". In July, the couple appeared to confirm their relationship as they were caught packing on the PDA during a beach outing in California.

His relationship with Renee aside, Ant has been embroiled in drama with his ex-wife Christina Haack over the custody of their 3-year-old son Hudson. He recently accused her of "exploiting" their kid.

Responding to the allegations, Christina said in legal documents, "I have read the Supplemental Declaration of Anthony 'Ant' Anstead and was shocked to see that Ant is continuing to make false allegations against me." She insisted, "The allegation that I am 'exploiting' our son is truly offensive and simply untrue."

The "Flip or Flop" star went on firing back at her ex, "I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as a playing with toys or making cookies. These were organic moments in Hudson's eyes. Nothing was forced and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team."