 

Mel C Struggles to Find a Match on Dating App Hinge

Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

Signing up to the regular site instead of exclusive Raya, the former Spice Girls member complains that her chance to find a date is 'slim pickings' because 'all the hot guys are gay.'

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Melanie C a.k.a. Mel C is looking for love on dating app Hinge. The former Spice Girls member, 48, signed up to the regular site instead of exclusive Raya, which has been favored by a host of celebrities including Cara Delevingne.

As reported by The Sun on Tuesday night, October 18, Mel told the "Not My Bagg" podcast about struggling to find a match on Hinge after her seven-year relationship with music producer Joe Marshall ended in August, "What is it about Hinge? I'm single, and I'm having a little look around, it's slim pickings. There seem to be loads of hot girls but all the hot guys are gay."

Mum-of-one Mel, real name Melanie Jayne Chisolm, also spoke about how she has mixed feelings about her ex-bandmate Victoria Adams' husband David Beckham fronting a lucrative new campaign for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where homosexuality is outlawed. She said, "I'm an ally to the LGBTQ+ community so I'd feel very uncomfortable showing support for it. I understand people want to talk about sport being able to change culture, but when there's so much money involved, it's tricky. It's difficult. David is a friend, and everybody has to make their own choices."

Melanie, who along with Victoria, 48, was in the Spice Girls with Geri Horner a.k.a. Geri Halliwell, 50, Emma Bunton, 46, and Melanie Brown a.k.a. Mel B, 47, revealed in her autobiography "Who I Am" she was left devastated after a failed romance with 48-year-old ex-Take That singer Robbie Williams.

She said in the book, "Robbie did behave badly - he led me on and then abruptly dropped me at a time when I was incredibly vulnerable. I don't have any bad feelings towards him now, but he did break my heart a bit. I was hurt and I was humiliated. It was somebody I had admired, and he pursued me and then treated me badly."

