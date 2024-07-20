 
Renee Zellweger Spotted Filming Romantic Canal Scene for 'Mad About the Boy'
After eight years, the actress, who has played the titular character in the past three films, and Hugh Grant are reprising their iconic roles in the fourth installment of the 'Bridget Jones' franchise.

AceShowbiz - Renee Zellweger and her younger on-screen lover Leo Woodall filmed a romantic canal scene in London's Hackney on Friday, July 19 for the new "Bridget Jones" film. The actress, 55, who has played the titular character in the past three films, is currently filming the fourth installment, "Mad About The Boy", in the capital.

In the upcoming film, Bridget enjoys a fling with a hunky younger lover named Rockstar, who is played by "One Day" star Leo, 27. The on-screen couple looked giddy as they enjoyed a romantic stroll along a canal in the city. Beaming Bridget was seen laughing with the rockstar as he tucked into some street food.

The film is based on the novel of the same name as Bridget battles motherhood alone following the tragic death of Mark, who was played in the previous films by Colin Firth, 63. She will also embark on a love affair with a much younger man named Rockstar, played by Leo.

In the new film, Bridget enjoys a fling with Rockstar and PE teacher Mr Walker, as played by "12 Years A Slave" actor Chiwetel Ejiofor as well as reviving her on-off relationship with Hugh Grant's Daniel Cleaver.

Stars including Harry Styles and Rami Malek who live near the North London streets where filming is taking place are not too happy with the production. According to The Sun, film bosses have put letters through the doors of local residents asking them to only come and go at certain times to not interfere with filming. A source said, "The film is causing chaos in this part of North London where they are shooting a lot of the film."

