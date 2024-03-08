 

'Madly in Love' Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Reportedly Consider Elopement

'Madly in Love' Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Reportedly Consider Elopement
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bridget Jones's Baby' actress and the English TV presenter are said to be 'planning to run off and tie the knot' as they are keen on making 'it official.'

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are still going strong after more than two years together and seemingly ready to take the next step in their relationship. Rumor has it that the couple may "run off and tie the knot" as they are keen on making "it official."

Instead of preparing a big wedding, the Hollywood actress and the English TV presenter are reportedly thinking about elopement. They "are planning to run off and tie the knot," a source tells In Touch.

"They're madly in love, and they want to make it official," the source adds, while noting that the pair refuse to deal with elaborate wedding planning. "They're thinking of an elopement, something very intimate - they don't like to make a fuss," the informant explains.

Their intimate wedding will likely be attended by their loved ones, though, including Ant's three kids. "The kids would just love to be a part of the wedding," says the source. "And they want their parents to be happy."

  Editors' Pick

Ant shares two children, Archie, 17, and Amelie, 20, with his first ex-wife Louise Storey. He also has a four-year-old son, Hudson, from his past relationship with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Ant's two elder children are based in the U.K. and they may get closer to their soon-to-be stepmom once that couple moves to London. Renee was recently reported to move to the U.K. as filming on the fourth "Bridget Jones" movie is about to start.

"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renee is working there," the source continues to spill to the outlet. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States. Ant wasn't able to take Hudson to Britain until last year because of custody restrictions, but now he can, so he and Renee will definitely be spending more time there."

Renee and Ant started dating in June 2021 after she made an appearance on his Discovery+ show "Celebrity IOU Joyride". In July 2023, a report emerged that the pair had gotten engaged, but it was quickly debunked by PEOPLE.

"Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected," Ant previously gushed about their relationship. "[Things] collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Judge Seeks to Review Prince Harry's Immigration Docs
Related Posts
Renee Zellweger House Hunting in U.K. Ahead of Filming for 'Bridget Jones 4'

Renee Zellweger House Hunting in U.K. Ahead of Filming for 'Bridget Jones 4'

Renee Zellweger Packs on PDA With Rumored Fiance Ant Anstead at Soccer Game

Renee Zellweger Packs on PDA With Rumored Fiance Ant Anstead at Soccer Game

Renee Zellweger Loves 'Low-Key Lifestyle' With Ant Anstead and His Children

Renee Zellweger Loves 'Low-Key Lifestyle' With Ant Anstead and His Children

Renee Zellweger Not Engaged to Ant Anstead Despite Reports

Renee Zellweger Not Engaged to Ant Anstead Despite Reports

Latest News
Ja Rule 'Gutted' as He Faces Visa Issues 'Last Minute' Ahead of Upcoming Concerts in U.K.
  • Mar 09, 2024

Ja Rule 'Gutted' as He Faces Visa Issues 'Last Minute' Ahead of Upcoming Concerts in U.K.

Amy Schumer Celebrating After Hiring Sleep Coach to Help Resolve Son's Bedtime Issues
  • Mar 08, 2024

Amy Schumer Celebrating After Hiring Sleep Coach to Help Resolve Son's Bedtime Issues

Travis Kelce and Friends Dancing to Taylor Swift's Songs at Singapore Concert
  • Mar 08, 2024

Travis Kelce and Friends Dancing to Taylor Swift's Songs at Singapore Concert

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating
  • Mar 08, 2024

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

'Madly in Love' Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Reportedly Consider Elopement
  • Mar 08, 2024

'Madly in Love' Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Reportedly Consider Elopement

Selena Gomez Hails Boyfriend Benny Blanco in Birthday Tribute, He Reacts
  • Mar 08, 2024

Selena Gomez Hails Boyfriend Benny Blanco in Birthday Tribute, He Reacts

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post