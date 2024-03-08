'Madly in Love' Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Reportedly Consider Elopement

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bridget Jones's Baby' actress and the English TV presenter are said to be 'planning to run off and tie the knot' as they are keen on making 'it official.'

AceShowbiz - Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are still going strong after more than two years together and seemingly ready to take the next step in their relationship. Rumor has it that the couple may "run off and tie the knot" as they are keen on making "it official."

Instead of preparing a big wedding, the Hollywood actress and the English TV presenter are reportedly thinking about elopement. They "are planning to run off and tie the knot," a source tells In Touch.

"They're madly in love, and they want to make it official," the source adds, while noting that the pair refuse to deal with elaborate wedding planning. "They're thinking of an elopement, something very intimate - they don't like to make a fuss," the informant explains.

Their intimate wedding will likely be attended by their loved ones, though, including Ant's three kids. "The kids would just love to be a part of the wedding," says the source. "And they want their parents to be happy."

Ant shares two children, Archie, 17, and Amelie, 20, with his first ex-wife Louise Storey. He also has a four-year-old son, Hudson, from his past relationship with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Ant's two elder children are based in the U.K. and they may get closer to their soon-to-be stepmom once that couple moves to London. Renee was recently reported to move to the U.K. as filming on the fourth "Bridget Jones" movie is about to start.

"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renee is working there," the source continues to spill to the outlet. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States. Ant wasn't able to take Hudson to Britain until last year because of custody restrictions, but now he can, so he and Renee will definitely be spending more time there."

Renee and Ant started dating in June 2021 after she made an appearance on his Discovery+ show "Celebrity IOU Joyride". In July 2023, a report emerged that the pair had gotten engaged, but it was quickly debunked by PEOPLE.

"Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected," Ant previously gushed about their relationship. "[Things] collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them."

